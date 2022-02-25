Worldwide Mushroom Industry to 2027 - Featuring Agro Dutch Industries, Bonduelle Fresh Europe and Drinkwater Mushrooms Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mushroom market reached a value of US$ 58.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Mushroom is a kind of fungi that is widely considered to be edible and forms an integral part of various cuisines across the globe. Edible mushrooms are usually grown in a controlled environment with appropriate light, ventilation, humidity, nutrients, soil pH levels and air pressure. They are a rich source of potassium, riboflavin, selenium and Vitamin D and are proven to be highly beneficial in building immunity, managing weight and minimizing the risks of various chronic diseases. Shitake, button, oyster, paddy, milky and reishi are the most common types of available edible mushrooms, which are directly consumed by the households as well as find extensive applicability across the food processing industry. Apart from this, various kinds of non-edible mushrooms are also utilized in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries



The growing food and beverage industry, along with the rising health consciousness among consumers across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to shifting dietary preferences toward vegan foods, mushrooms are being preferred as a protein, vitamin and mineral rich substitute of meat. Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the pharmaceutical industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Mushrooms consist of compounds that aid in the treatment of diseases, such as hypercholesterolemia and hypertension.

Furthermore, they have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antitumor properties, owing to which they are extensively utilized in the manufacturing of medicines. Additionally, various advancements in mushroom packaging technologies are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are developing humidity-regulating packaging materials that prevent water condensation on mushrooms, thus prolonging their shelf-life. Other factors, including the increasing consumption of organic food products, rapid urbanization and rising consumer expenditure capacities, are projected to drive the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agro Dutch Industries Ltd., Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd., Monaghan Mushrooms Inc., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., OKECHAMP S.A., Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., The Mushroom Company, etc



