Worldwide Nano Particle Analysis Industry to 2029: Featuring Hitachi, Shimadzu Corporation, Wyatt Technology and JEOL Among Others

Jan 26, 2023, 12:10 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nano Particle Analysis Market Analysis by Type of Analysis, by Technology, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing government expenditure on pharmaceutical research and development in developing markets, technological advancements in nanoparticle analysis, major research institutions' purchasing power being boosted by new funding sources and growing interest in nanotechnology research are some of the primary market drivers.
However, a single technology analyzes all types of nanoparticle properties, and expensive nanoparticle analysis instruments are expected to restrain the market growth.
Regional Markets
In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market due to an increasing number of conferences, accelerated nanoparticle research and development activities, a high proportion of preclinical and clinical studies in the United States, and the rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.
However, the Asia-Pacific market is predicted to develop the fastest for factors such as rising R&D outsourcing to Asian nations, participation of significant nanotechnology market players, growing life science nanotechnology R&D activities, increasing funding by government and private players, and an increase in the number of conferences and events in Asian countries.
Competitor Insights
Some of the key players operating in the nano particle analysis market are Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Wyatt Technology Corporation (U.S), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S), TSI Incorporated (U.S), Beckman Coulter (U.S), Microtrac, INC. (U.S), Malvern Instruments Ltd (U.K.), HORIBA, Ltd., (Japan), and Bruker Corporation (U.S).
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including type of analysis, technology and end-user from 2022-2029.
Market Segmentation
Type of Analysis (Revenue, USD Million)
- Particle Shape
- Zeta Potential
- Particle Concentration
- Particle Size
- Flow Properties
- Molecular Weight
- Molecular Structure
Technology (Revenue, USD Million)
- Laser Diffraction
- Resonant Mass Measurement
- Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)
- Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)
- X-ray Diffraction (XRD)
Microscopy Technology
- Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM)
- Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM)
- Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM)
Others
- Scanning Mobility Particle Sizer (SMPS)
- Condensation Particle Counter (CPC)
- Differential Mobility Analyzer (DMA)
- Nanoparticle Surface Area Monitor (NSAM)
End User (Revenue, USD Million)
- Public and Private Research Institutions
- Academic Research Institutions
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Medical Device Companies
By Region (Revenue, USD Million)
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mt018k-particle?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article