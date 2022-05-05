Worldwide Nanomaterials Industry Outlook to 2032 - Focus on Nanomaterials, Producers and Products

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Nanomaterials Market Report 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanomaterials are increasingly becoming part of our daily lives and are already heavily used in products such as sunscreens (titanium dioxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles), sporting goods (carbon nanotubes, graphene etc.), automotive composites (nanotubes, graphene, cellulose nanofibers etc.) and high-definition TVs (quantum dots).

There use is only going to increase due to continued industry demand for nanomaterials for current and next generation batteries, biomedical imaging and flexible electronics.

Their novel properties, that are not apparent in larger forms of the same material, has led to their desirability and exploitation in a wide range of applications. Nanomaterials can be defined as substances that are intentionally produced, manufactured or engineered to have specific properties and one or more dimensions typically between 1 and 100 nanometres.

Most nanomaterials are produced in multi-tonne volumes in varying sizes, shapes, and also in surface coatings. Nanomaterials cover a range of materials inorganic metal and metal oxide nanomaterials, carbon-based nanomaterials and polymeric particulate materials in a variety of forms.

The report offers:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanomaterials, producers, and products

Analysis of nanomaterials.

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles

Analysis of global demand, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2032, in metric tonnes

Main application and product opportunities in nanomaterials

Profiles of over 900 nanomaterials producers

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Introduction

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study

2.2 Market definition

2.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials

2.3 Categorization of nanomaterials



3 The Global Market for Nanomaterials

3.1 Production of Nanomaterials

3.2 Global Consumption of Nanomaterials

3.3 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.4 Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.5 Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.6 Cellulose Nanofibers

3.7 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.8 Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.9 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.10 Dendrimers

3.11 Fullerenes

3.12 Gold Nanoparticles/Powders (Au-Nps)

3.13 Graphene

3.14 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.15 Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.16 Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.17 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (Mwcnt)

3.18 Nanoclays

3.19 Nanodiamonds

3.20 Nanofibers

3.21 Nanosilver

3.22 Nickel Nanoparticles/Powders

3.23 Quantum Dots

3.24 Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.25 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (Swcnt)

3.26 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.27 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.28 Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.29 Other Nanomaterials

3.30 Other 2D Materials



4 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jyfyd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets