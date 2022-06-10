Worldwide Network Automation Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Extreme Networks and Fujitsu Among Others

DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network automation market reached a value of US$ 13.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 48.19 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Network automation refers to the process of using software to automate the managing, testing, and operating of physical and virtual devices. It utilizes various solutions and services, such as virtualization, network automation tools, internet-based networking, and managed services. Network automation also uses programmable logic to manage network resources and services, which, in turn, aids in maximizing the functionality and efficiency of the network.

These tools enable basic network mapping, device discovery, and complex workflows, such as provisioning of virtual network resources and network configuration management. Apart from this, it assists in eliminating manual tasks, gaining network visibility, building a reliable network, enhancing operational speed, and analyzing and resolving issues. As a result, network automation is widely used across various industries, such as healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecommunication, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).



The increasing adoption of smart connected devices across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Network automation assists in simplifying and scaling network operations by minimizing configuration errors. In line with this, the rising concerns in cloud security is further facilitating the demand for network automation across organizations to reduce the risks of data thefts and increase the degree of customization.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to enhance troubleshooting and identify inefficiencies and irregularities through real-time data monitoring, are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing demand for high-resolution and quality videos due to the growing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) platforms is positively impacting the market growth. Network automation assists in predicting the network demand by analyzing failures to enhance its effective use and reduce operational costs. Other factors, including a shift towards remote working solutions and increasing research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AppViewX Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Netbrain Technologies Inc., Solarwinds Corporation and Vmware Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global network automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global network automation market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the network type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global network automation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

