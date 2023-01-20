Worldwide Neurotech Devices Industry to 2027 - by Product Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurotech Devices: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market is segmented based on product type, application, end user, and region. The report provides an overview of the global neurotech devices market and analyzes market trends.

With 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on offering, technology, applications, and region.

Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of neurotech devices application providers.

The report covers the market for neurotech devices with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for neurotech devices in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.

The scope of the study includes neurotech devices care platforms and services associated with the platform.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for neurotech devices

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023, 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global neurotech devices market, and its corresponding market share analysis based on product type, application (disorder) type, end user, and geographic region

Updated information on market drivers and opportunities for neurotech devices, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other demographic and regional factors that will influence the market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, M&A deals, and other market strategic advantages

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis for neurotech devices market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on solutions and service providers across the covering regions

Insight into the government regulations, pricing structure, performance monitoring, and pricing pressure (healthcare initiatives) in the U.S., Europe and APAC

and APAC Patent activity and review of patent grants on the global markets for neurotech devices by each major category

Descriptive company profiles of the industry leading players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Use of Neurotechnology

3.2.1 Brain Imaging

3.2.2 Neurostimulation

3.2.3 Neuro Devices

3.3 Applications of Neurotechnology

3.3.1 Neuronal Biofeedback

3.3.2 Next-Generation Neuropharmacology

3.3.3 Neuroprostheses

3.3.4 Neural Interfaces

3.3.5 Optogenetic Implants

3.4 Future of Neurotech Devices

3.5 Regulatory Analysis

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Drivers

3.6.2 Market Restraints

3.6.3 Market Challenges

3.7 Macroeconomic Factors of the Market for Neurotech Devices

3.7.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Opportunities

4.1 Market Opportunities

4.1.1 Growing Investment by Healthcare Players

4.1.2 Growing Number of Starts-Ups in Neurotech Sector

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type, Application, and End-user

5.1 Market for Neurotech Devices by Product Type

5.1.1 Neurostimulation

5.1.2 Neuroprostheses

5.1.3 Neurosurgery

5.1.4 Neurorehabilitation

5.2 Market for Neurotech Devices by Application

5.2.1 Chronic Disease

5.2.2 Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

5.2.3 Parkinson'S Disease

5.2.4 Epilepsy

5.2.5 Sleeping Disorders

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Market for Neurotech Devices by End-user

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Surgical Ambulatory Centers

5.3.3 Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corp.

B. Braun

Livanova plc

Medtronic plc

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Pear Therapeutics

Penumbra Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Chapter 8 Project Scope and Methodology

