Worldwide New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Industry - Heat Pump Systems Represent a Clear Development Direction for Thermal Management of New Energy Vehicles

The rapid development of Chinese new energy vehicles has brought more opportunities for parts and components. Chinese enterprises, such as Sanhua Intelligent Controls, Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery, Aotecar, Tuopu Group, etc., have been actively deploying new energy thermal management in recent years. They have obtained orders from emerging automakers, domestic and foreign OEMs and other new energy vehicle companies for thermal management products, and made a breakthrough in the core technology of new energy vehicles.



Market and Technology Trends of System Components



`New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Market Research Report, 2022` released by the publisher summarizes and analyzes top 12 providers of new energy vehicle thermal management system integration solutions, top 10 suppliers of heat pump air conditioners, top 10 suppliers of electric compressors, top 10 suppliers of electronic water pumps, top 7 suppliers of battery thermal management systems, top 6 suppliers of thermal management system piping, top 5 suppliers of heat exchangers, and top 4 suppliers of electronic expansion valves.



Development Trend 1: Heat Pump Air Conditioning System



The heat pump system represents a clear development direction for thermal management of new energy vehicles. More and more models adopt heat pumps which can realize comprehensive energy utilization for new energy vehicles. In the future, the heat pump system will develop towards integration and modularization.



Development Trend 2: Refrigerant Technology Routes



With the steady advancement of environmental protection policies, the replacement of R-134a has become inevitable, but automakers have different opinions on choosing R-1234yf or CO(2) as refrigerant.



DuPont and Honeywell developed R-1234yf jointly and applied for a production process patent for it, which means the use of the technology requires a patent fee. American automakers like GM, Ford, etc., as well as French automakers like PSA, etc. adopt R-1234yf.



In addition to Eco-friendly and heat pump performance, CO(2) is relatively safer because it is not flammable while R-1234yf is moderately flammable. German automakers like Daimler, Volkswagen, BMW, etc. prefer CO(2).



Evolution of Heat Pump Air Conditioning Refrigerant Technology

Development Trend 3: Electric Compressors



With the development of new energy vehicles, almost all automotive air-conditioning compressor companies are aggressively transferring to electric compressors. Since electric compressors have a short history as emerging components, most players are standing on the same starting line. With increasing market demand, electric compressor takes relatively tight capacity and is in short supply.



Emerging enterprises: As the sales volume of new energy vehicles escalates, thermal management industry has seen a boarder market space, and a large number of enterprises including conventional white goods enterprises (such as Hisense, Gree, Midea, etc.) and new energy vehicle companies have flocked to electric compressor industry. However, it is not easy for conventional white goods companies to dabble in the field of automotive air conditioning. Nowadays, there is no outstanding Chinese air conditioner brand that excels in automotive air conditioners and air conditioner compressors.



New technology routes: The current novel technology routes for electric compressors include:

R744 (CO2) compressors (R744 ultra-low-temperature heat pump compressors of Shanghai EVERLAND AMPEREX)

Air-enhancing enthalpy compressors (air-enhancing enthalpy compressors of Aotecar and Shanghai EVERLAND AMPEREX)

800V electric compressors (Brose's 800V/55cc electronic air conditioner compressors, MAHLE's 800V 57cc electric compressors), etc.

Technical Architecture and Trends of OEM Thermal Management Systems



The automotive thermal management system controls heat of entire vehicle to ensure that the occupants, batteries, motors, and other components are all within a comfortable temperature environment. New energy vehicles have higher requirements for thermal management, so that the cost herein is about three times that of fuel vehicles. New energy vehicles not only add battery thermal management systems, but also require product replacement and upgrades. Moreover, new energy vehicle components are more sensitive to temperature, so there are higher requirements for components and more detailed requirements for the coordination of all components.



Under such circumstances, new energy vehicle OEMs have launched their own unique thermal management system solutions, dominating the development of thermal management solutions and featuring significant customization.



For example, BYD's latest e-platform 3.0 enables heat pump integration. Under the architecture of e-platform 3.0, the integrated thermal management system no longer simply integrates cockpit air conditioning system and blade battery thermal management system.



In terms of design concept, the thermal management system is similar to Tesla's integrated valve island solution, which integrates refrigerant circuit on a large scale. The valve island structure integrates most control components of refrigerant circuit, and divides them into electric compressors, front-end modules, thermal management integrated modules, in-vehicle condensers and evaporators, which are controlled by software through electric drive system.



Under e-platform 3.0 architecture, the integrated thermal management system based on BC series heat pump air conditioning reduces energy loss, conducts the interaction of cooling and heat around cockpit and power battery, makes BYD OS control domains, sends cooling directly to blade battery and cockpit, and allows heat to be transferred between electric drive system, cockpit and blade battery.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction and Policy of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System

1.1 Introduction of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Traditional/New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Structure

1.1.3 Traditional/New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Air Conditioning System

1.1.4 Traditional/New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Engine, Transmission and Auxiliary System Thermal Management

1.1.5 Traditional/New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Battery/Electric Motor/ Electric Control System Thermal Management

1.1.6 Industrial Chain Structure of Thermal Management System

1.2 Related Policies

1.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Incentive Policy

1.2.2 China's National Policy Promotes Long-term Benefits of New Energy Vehicle Market

1.2.3 National New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Safety Supervision Policy

1.2.4 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Industry Standard - Air Conditioning System

1.2.5 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Industry Standard - Power Battery Thermal Management

1.3 Development Trend

1.3.1 Technology Development Trend (1)

1.3.2 Technology Development Trend (2)

1.3.3 Market Trends



2 Current Situation and Trend of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Market

2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Sales Forecast

2.1.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Policies and Incentives

2.1.2 Ten-year Sales forecast of Global New Energy Vehicle

2.1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Sales

2.1.4 Global New Energy (EV + PHEV) Passenger Car Sales

2.1.5 Global New Energy (EV + PHEV) Passenger Car Sales by Brand

2.1.6 Global New Energy (EV + PHEV) Passenger Car Sales by Model

2.2 Sales/Ownership of New Energy Vehicles in China

2.2.1 Automobile Sales in China

2.2.2 Number of Motor vehicles/Automobiles in China

2.2.3 Car Ownership in China - Urban Distribution

2.2.4 Overall Production and Sales of New Energy Vehicles in China

2.2.5 Overall Production and Sales of New Energy Vehicles in China - by Fuel Type

2.2.6 Sales of New Energy Passenger Car in China

2.2.7 Sales of new energy commercial vehicles in China

2.3 Global and China Automotive Thermal Management System Market Size

2.3.1 Global and China New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Market Size

2.3.2 Global and China New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Segment Product Market Size

2.4 Cost of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System

2.4.1 Cost Composition of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System

2.4.2 Value of Single Vehicle with New Energy Thermal Management System is about 2-3 times Higher than that of Traditional Vehicle

2.4.3 Comparison of Single Vehicle Value of Traditional/New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System

2.5 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Competition Landscape

2.5.1 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System is Domestically Produced in large quantities, and Technical Level Grows rapidly

2.5.2 Main Products and Customers of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management suppliers

2.5.3 Foreign Automotive Thermal Management Companies have Settled in China

2.5.4 Parts and Integrated Product Layout of Domestic New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Enterprises

2.6 Development Trend of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System

2.6.1 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Should Meet Product Characteristics

2.6.2 Development of Core technologies

2.6.3 Systematic and Modular Development



3 Analysis of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Industry Chain

3.1 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Integration

3.2 New Energy Vehicle PTC/Heat Pump Air Conditioner

3.3 New Energy Vehicle Heat Pump Air Conditioner Refrigerant

3.4 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Thermal Management System

3.5 New Energy Vehicle Electric Compressor

3.6 New Energy Vehicle Electronic Expansion Valve

3.7 New Energy Vehicle Electronic Water Pump

3.8 New Energy Vehicle Heat Exchanger

3.9 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Pipeline



4 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Suppliers

4.1 Denso

4.2 MAHLE

4.3 Valeo

4.4 Hanon

4.5 Sanden Corporation

4.6 Continental

4.7 Aotecar

4.8 Yinlun Machinery

4.9 Sanhua Intelligent Controls

4.10 Songz Automobile Air Conditioning

4.11 HASCO

4.12 Tenglong Auto Parts

4.13 Feilong Auto Components

4.14 Kelai

4.15 Dun'an Artificial Environment

4.16 Midea Welling Car

4.17 Baling Technology

4.18 Huawei

4.19 Zhongding



5 OEM Thermal Management System Solution

5.1 Tesla

5.2 BYD

5.3 Volkswagen

5.4 NIO

5.5 SAIC Group

5.6 Geely

5.7 Li Auto

5.8 Xpeng

5.9 WM

5.10 Audi

5.11 BMW

5.12 SAIC-GM

5.13 Hyundai Motor



