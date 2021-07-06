Worldwide Newborn Screening Industry to 2031 - Featuring ZenTech, Baebies and Masimo Among Others

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Newborn Screening Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global newborn screening market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the global newborn screening market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2019 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global newborn screening market from 2021 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the newborn screening market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global newborn screening market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global newborn screening market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global newborn screening market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global newborn screening market. Key players operating in the global newborn screening market are identified and each one of these is profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global newborn screening market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by newborn screening across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global newborn screening market?

What are major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What is the market position of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunity

4.3. Global Newborn Screening Market Forecast

4.4. Global Newborn Screening Market Outlook



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, etc.)

5.2. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)

5.3. Overview of the Neonatal Research Funding/Grants



6. Global Newborn Screening Market Analysis, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Newborn Screening Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

6.3. Global Newborn Screening Market Forecast, by Product

6.3.1. Instruments

6.3.1.1. Tabletop

6.3.1.2. Point-of-Care Testing

6.3.2. Assay Kits

6.4. Global Newborn Screening Market Analysis, by Product



7. Global Newborn Screening Market Analysis, by Test Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Newborn Screening Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Test Type

7.3. Global Newborn Screening Market Forecast, by Test Type

7.3.1. Dry Blood Spot Test

7.3.2. Hearing Screen Test

7.3.3. Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test

7.3.4. X-ray or CT Scan

7.3.5. Electrocardiogram (ECG) Test

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Global Newborn Screening Market Analysis, by Test Type



8. Global Newborn Screening Market Analysis, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Global Newborn Screening Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

8.3. Global Newborn Screening Market Forecast, by End-user

8.3.1. Hospitals

8.3.2. Diagnostic Centers

8.3.3. Maternity & Specialty Clinics

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Global Newborn Screening Market Analysis, by End-user



9. Global Newborn Screening Market Analysis, by Region

9.1. Global Newborn Screening Market Scenario, by Region/Country

9.2. Global Newborn Screening Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9.3. Global Newborn Screening Market Forecast, by Region

9.3.1. North America

9.3.2. Europe

9.3.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.4. Latin America

9.3.5. Middle East & Africa

10. North America Newborn Screening Market Analysis

11. Europe Newborn Screening Market Analysis

12. Asia Pacific Newborn Screening Market Analysis

13. Latin America Newborn Screening Market Analysis

14. Middle East & Africa Newborn Screening Market Analysis

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Competition Matrix

15.2. Company Share Analysis, 2019

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. PerkinElmer, Inc.

15.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.1.2. Financial Overview

15.3.1.3. Product Portfolio

15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.1.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.2. Trivitron Healthcare

15.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

15.3.2.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.3. Natus Medical Incorporated

15.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.3.2. Financial Overview

15.3.3.3. Product Portfolio

15.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.3.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.4. Medtronic plc

15.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.4.2. Financial Overview

15.3.4.3. Product Portfolio

15.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.4.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

15.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.5.2. Financial Overview

15.3.5.3. Product Portfolio

15.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.5.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

15.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.6.2. Financial Overview

15.3.6.3. Product Portfolio

15.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.6.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.7. GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

15.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.7.2. Financial Overview

15.3.7.3. Product Portfolio

15.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.7.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.8. ZenTech S.A.

15.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3. SWOT Analysis

15.3.8.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.9. MP BIOMEDICALS

15.3.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3. SWOT Analysis

15.3.9.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.10. Baebies, Inc.

15.3.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3. SWOT Analysis

15.3.10.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.11. Masimo

15.3.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.11.2. Financial Overview

15.3.11.3. Product Portfolio

15.3.11.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.11.5. Strategic Overview



