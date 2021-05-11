Worldwide Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Industry to 2031 - Advancements in Technology Promising a Strong Growth Potential

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market 2021-2031: Focus on Product Type, Technology, Application, Portability, End-user, and Region (14 Countries)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation ultrasound systems market was valued at $8,246.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $21,079.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The increasing demand for quality ultrasound systems for the medical field, availability of technologically advanced products in the field of 3D, 4D, and upcoming 5D ultrasound systems, the increasing incidences of targeted diseases, and government funding and R&D investments during COVID-19, are the major factors fueling the market growth. In addition to these factors, there are significant challenges and restraints, which are restricting the market growth. These challenges include the limitations of ultrasound systems, product recalls, shortage of trained technicians, growing end user preference for refurbished ultrasound systems, etc. Hence, it is anticipated that these factors will have a significant impact on the ultrasound systems market in the next five years, and the market will grow multifold.

Market Overview

Global next-generation ultrasound systems market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape. There is rising investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing evidence for efficient and promising results in treatment and diagnosis assistance. Moreover, there is an extensive entry of emerging players developing advanced ultrasound systems into the healthcare space. All these predominant factors have led to a significant rise in sales of ultrasound systems across the globe.

Competitive Landscape

The global next-generation ultrasound systems market consists of numerous large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, the manufacturers in the market have ample opportunities to expand their offerings and to establish a strong foothold in the market.

During January 2017 - March 2021, the market witnessed approximately 48 joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, three funding and investments, 16 product approvals, 28 product launches and enhancements, and one merger and acquisition. Joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships were among the most frequently followed strategies that were incorporated by numerous players to establish a strong foothold in the market.

Most of the manufacturers in the market are incorporating collaborations and partnerships not only with other companies but also the university and research institutions as the key strategies to develop next-generation ultrasound systems and attain a strong financial position in the market.



Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 20 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include BK Medical ApS (Analogic Corporation), Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Clarius Mobile Health, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG, among others.

The comprehensive study of global next-generation ultrasound systems market covers the following:

Market numbers on micro-segments that are influencing the market

More than 100 products present in the market

Over 30 brands

Market share analysis for more than 100 products

Detailed global and regional market share analysis including the scrutiny of more than 14 countries

Study of data of more than 30 companies

Key Questions Answered

What is the current scenario of global next-generation ultrasound systems market?

What is the total market size and forecast (until 2031) for the global next-generation ultrasound systems market?

What is the addressable market size and forecast based on region?

What are the key market dynamics (drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities) for the global next-generation ultrasound systems market?

What is the impact of different macroeconomic factors on the dynamics of the global next-generation ultrasound systems market?

How would trends impacting the dynamics of the market evolve during the forecast period?

What are the hidden factors that are driving the global next-generation ultrasound systems market through the iceberg analysis?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players of the global next-generation ultrasound systems market to sustain the competition?

What are the market shares of key competitors in the global next-generation ultrasound systems market?

What will be the revenue growth rate witnessed by each key player in the forecast period?

What is the scale of impact on the dynamics of the market due to strategic decisions made by leading players in the market?

What has been the funding scenario for the next-generation ultrasound systems from the past four years?

What are the average selling prices of the next-generation ultrasound systems?

What are the regulations impacting the global next-generation ultrasound systems market across different regions?

What are the business models of key competitors in the global next-generation ultrasound systems market?

What is the current brand value of key competitors in the global next-generation ultrasound systems market?

What is the current total market size and forecast for different application categories available in the global next-generation ultrasound systems market?

What are the current trends associated with each application categories?

Which application category is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period?

What is the current total market size and forecast for the global next-generation ultrasound systems market across different regions?

What are the forward-looking trends associated with each region?

What is the role of each company in the global next-generation ultrasound systems market?

What is the revenue generated through the sales of next-generation ultrasound systems by each company?

What are strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for each company in the global next-generation ultrasound systems market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research Study

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.2 Forecast Period Selection Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Data Sources and Categorization

3.4 Criteria for Company Profiles

3.5 Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology

3.6 Data Triangulation

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Strategies and Developments

4.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

4.1.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities

4.1.3 New Offerings

4.1.4 Funding Activities

4.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Technology

4.2.2 Product Type

4.2.3 Application

4.2.4 Portability

4.2.5 End-user

4.2.6 Region

4.3 Growth Share Analysis

4.3.1 Technology

4.3.2 Product Type

4.3.3 Application

4.3.4 Portability

4.3.5 End-user

4.3.6 Region

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Legal Regulations

5.1.1 U.S.

5.1.2 European Union (EU)

5.1.3 China

5.1.4 Japan

5.2 Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.1 U.S.

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 U.K.

5.2.3 Japan

5.2.4 China

5.2.4.1 Provincial Reimbursement Issues

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Impact Analysis

6.2 Market Drivers

6.2.1 Advent of Point-of-Care Ultrasound System Driving a Fast-Paced Growth

6.2.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence into Ultrasound System

6.2.3 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases requiring Need for Examination

6.3 Market Restraints

6.3.1 Limitations with Resolution and Quality of Images

6.3.2 Product Recall and Shortage of Trained Technicians

6.3.3 Growing End-user Preference for Refurbished Equipment

6.4 Market Opportunities

6.4.1 Advancements in Technology Promising a Strong Growth Potential

6.4.2 Improving Ultrasound Workflow

6.5 Market Trends

6.5.1 Expanding Applications of Ultrasound Systems

6.5.2 Teleoperated Ultrasound Systems

7 Global Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market (by Technology)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Key Technological Advantages

7.3 Market Size and Forecast

7.3.1 4D/3D Ultrasound Systems

7.3.2 2D Ultrasound Systems

7.3.3 Others (Fusion Imaging Tissue Harmonic Imaging)

8 Global Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market (by Product Type)

8.1 Market Overview

8.1.1 Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

8.1.2 Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

8.1.2.1 High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

8.1.2.2 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy

8.1.2.3 Doppler Ultrasound

9 Global Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market (by Portability)

9.1 Global Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market (by Portability), 2020 and 2031

9.1.1 Cart/Trolley-Based Systems

9.1.2 Handheld Devices and Wearables

9.1.3 Portable Systems

10 Global Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market (by Application)

10.1 General Imaging

10.2 Cardiovascular Imaging

10.3 Vascular Imaging

10.4 Obstetrics and Gynecology Imaging

10.5 Lung Imaging

10.6 Urology Imaging

10.7 Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Imaging

10.8 Other Imaging

11 Global Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market (by End-user)

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 Hospitals

11.1.2 Diagnostic Centers

11.1.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

11.1.4 Others

12 Global Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market (by Region)

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.6 Middle East and Africa

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 BK Medical ApS (Analogic Corporation)

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Role of the Company

13.2.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Butterfly Network, Inc.

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Role of the Company

13.3.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.4 Canon, Inc.

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Role of the Company

13.4.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.4.4 Financials

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5 Clarius Mobile Health

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Role of the Company

13.5.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Esaote S.p.A.

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Role of the Company

13.6.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

13.7.1 Company Overview

13.7.2 Role of the Company

13.7.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.7.4 Financials

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8 General Electric Company

13.8.1 Company Overview

13.8.2 Role of the Company

13.8.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.8.4 Financials

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9 Healcerion Co. Ltd.

13.9.1 Company Overview

13.9.2 Role of the Company

13.9.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Hitachi, Ltd.

13.10.1 Company Overview

13.10.2 Role of the Company

13.10.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.10.4 Financials

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11 Hologic, Inc.

13.11.1 Company Overview

13.11.2 Role of the Company

13.11.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.11.4 Financials

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.12.1 Company Overview

13.12.2 Role of the Company

13.12.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.12.4 Financials

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.13.1 Company Overview

13.13.2 Role of the Company

13.13.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.13.4 Financials

13.13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.14 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.14.1 Company Overview

13.14.2 Role of the Company

13.14.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.14.4 SWOT Analysis

13.15 Shimadzu Corporation

13.15.1 Company Overview

13.15.2 Role of the Company

13.15.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.15.4 Financials

13.15.5 SWOT Analysis

13.16 Siemens Healthineers AG

13.16.1 Company Overview

13.16.2 Role of the Company

13.16.3 Product Portfolio and Offerings

13.16.4 Financials

13.16.5 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3d402

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

