Worldwide Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market Insights, 2018-2019 & 2024, with Comprehensive Profilings of Allergan, Canopy Growth Corp, Medical Marijuana, Panag Pharma, Tilray, and More

This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management.



The geographical scope of this study is global. This study addresses acute versus chronic pain, treatments and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.



The report identifies five general product segments for Non-opioid treatment of pain:

Medical cannabis treatments

Capsaicin-derived treatments

Menthol-containing treatments

Omega 3 fatty acid-containing treatments

Botulinum toxins

Within the segment, several sub-segments are discussed as they pertain to each product segment; diseases or disorders are the basis for these sub-segments, including:

Arthritis

Cancer-brain, breast, colorectal, leukemia/lymphoma, melanoma, prostate, others

Dental

Epilepsy

Fibromyalgia

Migraine

Multiple sclerosis

Surgical

Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, current market value and forecasts.



Report Scope



An overview of the global market for Non-opioid pain treatments

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Description of products included in this market, and a detailed analysis of the markets and market opportunities

Information on significant products categories, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the pain management industry

Briefing about major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Comprehensive profiles of major vendors in the market, including Allergan, Canopy Growth Corp, Medical Marijuana, Panag Pharma, and Tilray

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Drivers and Restraints

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Background

Definition of Pain and Nociception

Pain

Nociception

History of Pain and Pain Treatment

Types of Pain

Acute Pain

Chronic Pain

Physiological Pain Classifications

How Pain is Diagnosed

How Pain is Treated

Opioid vs. Non-opioid Pain Control

Opioids, also Known as Narcotic Analgesics

Full and Partial Agonists

Agonist-Antagonists

Risk and Complications in Opioid Pain Treatment

Addiction and Abuse

Challenges of Breakthrough Pain Control

Alternative Methods of Pain Management

Alternative Non-opioid Therapies for Treating Pain

Medical Cannabis

Capsaicin-derived Compound

Menthol-containing Compound

Omega 3 Fatty Acid-containing Supplements

Botulinum Toxins (OnabotulinumtoxinA/RimabotulinumtoxinB)

Others

Growing Trend in Cannabis Treatment for Pain

Adoption of Medical Cannabis: A Global Analysis

Laws and Legalization Trends

Claims in Effectiveness

Potency and Validation Testing Trends

Hospice Care

Access to Palliative Care Around the World

Assessing the Need for Palliative Care

Market Influences and Indicators of Growth

Demographic Overview

Incidence and Prevalence of Conditions with Pain Symptoms

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Segment

Overview

Medical Cannabis

Capsaicin-derived Therapies

Menthol-containing Therapies

Omega-3 Fatty Acid-containing Therapies

Botulinum Toxin Treatments

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Application

Overview

Alternative Non-opioid Cancer Pain Treatment

Alternative Non-opioid Neuropathic Pain Treatment

Alternative Non-opioid Orthopedic/Musculoskeletal Pain Treatments

Other Alternative Non-Opioid Pain Treatments

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Regional Groupings

North America

North America : Pioneer in the Medicinal Cannabis Industry

: Pioneer in the Medicinal Cannabis Industry Canada

United States

EMEA

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

Spain

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific

Australia / New Zealand

/ China

Japan

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis Overview

Non-opioid Pain Relief Categories

Medical Cannabis

Technologies

Cannabis Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Company

Patent Review by Assignee

Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Allergan PLC

Aphria Inc.

Aurora

Bedrocan

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cara Therapeutics

Centrexion Therapeutics

CHT Medical

Cronos Group

GW Pharmaceuticals

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Medropharm GmbH

Panag Pharma Inc.

Tilray

US Worldmeds LLC

Vanway

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5g0un

