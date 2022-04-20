Worldwide Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Industry to 2035 - Featuring Alvimedica, B. Braun and Boston Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Market, Distribution by Type of Drug Eluted, Stent Material, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of cardiovascular drug eluting stents in the healthcare domain, till 2035. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this market space.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are reported to be one of the leading causes of deaths across the globe, surpassing conditions, such as cancer and respiratory disorders. According to the WHO, around one third of the annual global deaths (an estimated 18 million) can be attributed to cardiac disorders.

Specifically, coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common form of cardiovascular disorder; around 11 million deaths were linked to this indication in 2020. It is worth mentioning that, in 2020 (post the onset of the pandemic), a more than 3% increase in the deaths related to heart diseases was reported. Further, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the financial burden (in terms of annual medical costs and loss of productivity) associated with cardio vascular diseases is expected to be surpass USD 1,000 billion, in 2030.

In order to prevent the critical effects of vessel narrowing and plaque buildup in arteries, various coronary interventional devices are being used; cardiovascular stents have emerged as one of the most preferred solutions to mitigate the aforementioned concerns. Traditionally, bare-metal stent (BMS) was used extensively to open the blocked passages and restore adequate blood flow to the heart. In recent years, a shift in preference has been observed towards the use of drug-eluting stent (DES), which are coated with a polymer carrying an antiproliferative drug.

Such stents have been demonstrated to reduce / prevent in-stent restenosis (re-narrowing of the arteries previously opened using angioplasty), which was a major complication associated with the use of bare-metal stents. Drug eluting stents are considered to be revolutionary in the interventional cardiology domain, as they enable improved revascularization rates and reduced risk of thrombosis.

Presently, over 90 cardiovascular drug eluting stents are being offered by around 40 players located across the globe. Majority of such devices employ the use of metals, such as platinum chromium and stainless steel. Further, the patents focused on cardiovascular drug eluting stents and associated technologies have been filed / granted at a CAGR of 13%, in the past two decades. In this context, it is important to note that, over the past few years, there have been significant innovations in cardiovascular therapeutics domain, in terms of development of advanced bioresorbable stents, drug combinations, polymer and nanomaterial coatings, to further increase the safety and efficacy of these treatment options.

For instance, recently, an implantable biocompatible stent containing miniaturized ultrasonic transducers have been proposed by a group of researchers, which can be used for real-time monitoring of restenosis in the patients. Moreover, recent advancements related to the use of augmented reality and deep learning can enable the development of patient-specific stents, paving the way for personalized-treatment for patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders. Given the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, adoption of cutting-edge technologies by device developers, the ever-increasing incidence of heart diseases and the rise in demand for associated treatments, we believe that the cardiovascular drug eluting stent market is likely to evolve at a rapid pace, over the coming years.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of the players engaged in developing / manufacturing cardiovascular drug eluting stents, including information on their respective year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), number of products offered and location of headquarters. Further, it provides a detailed assessment of the overall landscape of over 90 cardiovascular drug eluting stents, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of eluted drug, type of stent material, post dilatation limit, stent length, stent diameter, nominal pressure, rated burst pressure and administered drug concentration.

An in-depth analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends, using five schematic representations, including a heat map representation (based on type of drug eluted and administered drug concentration), a stacked bar chart representation (by the type of drug eluted and stent material), a tree map representation (based on maximum stent length and maximum stent diameter), a 4D bubble chart representation comparing the players engaged in cardiovascular drug eluting stents domain (based on several relevant parameters (such as year of establishment, company size, number of products offered and location of headquarters)) and a grid representation (based on company size, number of products offered, maximum stent length, maximum stent diameter and location of headquarters).

An insightful company competitiveness analysis of cardiovascular drug eluting stent developers, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as year of experience and portfolio strength (in terms of number of products offered, stent material, maximum stent length, maximum stent diameter, maximum nominal pressure, maximum rated burst pressure, and lowest strut thickness).

Elaborate profiles of various prominent players that are currently engaged in developing / manufacturing drug eluting stents employed for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders, featuring a brief overview of the company (including information on its year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, key members of the executive team and cardiovascular drug delivery device portfolio), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to cardiovascular drug eluting stents, based on various parameters, such as patent type, publication year, geographical location, CPC symbol, emerging focus areas, type of applicant and leading industry / non-industry players (in terms of the size of intellectual property portfolio). Further, it features a three-dimensional bubble analysis (based on patent citation count, publication year, extended geographical reach), patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed patent valuation analysis.

An insightful case study focused on novel cardiovascular therapeutics (such as gene therapy, next generation complements, oral proteins and peptides, regulatory t-cell (tregs) therapies and subcutaneous biologics) and novel cardiovascular-based services / solutions (such as biopharmaceutical contract research offerings, digital therapeutics and precision medicine software). It also features a list of developers, along with details on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

An elaborate analysis in order to estimate the current and future demand for cardiovascular drug eluting stents, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of drug eluted (sirolimus, paclitaxel, everolimus, zotarolimus and others), type of stent material (platinum chromium, cobalt chromium, stainless steel and others) and key geographical regions ( North America , Europe , Asia , Middle East and North Africa , Latin America , and Rest of the World) for the period 2022-2035. Kindly note that input parameters considered for this analysis include number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders that can be treated using cardiovascular drug eluting stents and average price of such stents across various geographies.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering cardiovascular drug eluting stents?

Which type of drug eluting stent is most commonly offered by developers engaged in this market space?

What is the relative competitiveness of different players engaged in the development / manufacturing of cardiovascular drug eluting stents?

How has the patent landscape in this domain evolved over the last two decades?

What is the present and likely future demand for cardiovascular drug eluting stents in the overall healthcare sector?

What are the anticipated future trends related to cardiovascular drug eluting stents market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Cardiovascular Drug Eluting Stents: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Cardiovascular Drug Eluting Stents: Developers Landscape

5. KEY INSIGHTS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Analysis by Eluted Drug and Administered Drug Concentration (Heat Map)

5.3. Analysis by Eluted Drug and Stent Material (Stacked Bar Chart)

5.4. Analysis by Maximum Stent Length and Maximum Stent Diameter (Tree Map)

5.5. Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company Size, Number of Products Offered

and Region (4D Bubble Chart)

5.6. Analysis by Company Size, Region, Number of Products Offered, Maximum

Stent Length and Maximum Stent Diameter (Grid Representation)

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Key Assumptions and Parameters

6.3. Methodology

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Alvimedica

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. B. Braun

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. Boston Scientific

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.5 Cook Medical

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.6. Endocor

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.7. Eurocor

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.7.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.8. iVascular

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.8.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.9. Lepu Medical

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.9.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.10. Medinol

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.10.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.11. Medtronic

7.11.1. Company Overview

7.11.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.11.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.12. Meril

7.12.1. Company Overview

7.12.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.12.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.13. Relisys Medical Devices

7.13.1. Company Overview

7.13.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.13.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.14. Sahajanand Medical Technologies

7.14.1. Company Overview

7.14.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.14.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.15. Sinomed

7.15.1. Company Overview

7.15.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.15.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.16. Vascular Concepts

7.16.1. Company Overview

7.16.2. Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.16.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Cardiovascular Drug Eluting Stents: Patent Analysis

9. CASE STUDY: NOVEL CARDIOVASCULAR THERAPEUTICS AND SERVICES / SOLUTIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Novel Cardiovascular Therapeutics

9.2.1. Gene Therapy

9.2.2. Next Generation Complement Therapeutics

9.2.3. Oral Proteins and Peptides Therapies

9.2.4. Regulatory T-Cell Therapies (Tregs) Therapies

9.2.5. Subcutaneous Biologics

9.3. Novel Cardiovascular-based Services / Solutions

9.3.1. Biopharmaceutical Contract Research Offerings

9.3.2. Digital Therapeutics Services

9.3.3. Precision Medicine Software

9.3.4. Virtual Clinical Trial Services

10. DEMAND ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

10.3. Global Demand for Cardiovascular Drug Eluting Stents

11. MARKET FORECAST

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Global Cardiovascular Drug Eluting Stents Market, 2022-2035

12. CONCLUSION

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Scitech Medical

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Luciano Curado, Chief Technology Officer

13.3. Translumina

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Harish Rawat, Production Executive

14. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mff0x

