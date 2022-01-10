Worldwide Nutritional Bar Industry to 2026 - Featuring Abbott, General Mills and Kellogg Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutritional Bar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutritional bar market reached a value of US$ 1.25 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A nutritional bar contains a wide variety of carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, offering a healthy and convenient meal replacement. It is mostly available in the form of a protein bar, energy bar, snack bar, etc. and can be consumed as a regular dietary supplement. Nutritional bars are highly effective after intensive workouts as they help in muscle repair, improve body performance, enhance metabolism, and reduce saturated fat and glucose levels in the body. Owing to this, nutritional bars are widely consumed by athletes or people targeting weight control for curbing their appetite and replacing whole foods.



The high prevalence of hectic consumer lifestyles leading to on-the-go food consumption has catalyzed the demand for nutritional bars across the globe. Moreover, rising health concerns among consumers preferring a balanced diet with nutrient-rich ingredients has also augmented the product demand. Apart from this, the increasing number of health awareness programs promoting the importance of wellness and nutritional diet has positively influenced the consumption of nutritional bars across the globe. The growing consumer consciousness towards physical appearance has led to the rising demand for meal supplements for maintaining desirable body shape and size.

Further, high consumer inclination towards gluten-free and vegan food products along with their wide availability across various distribution channels has further bolstered the market growth. The emergence of e-commerce platforms supported by the growing trend of online grocery shopping has also stimulated the market growth in recent years. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of nutritional bars among sports athletes, bodybuilders, sportsperson, etc., for replacing their whole foods also drives the market. Additionally, a growing number of fitness and wellness centers across the globe is also propelling the demand for nutritional bars. Moreover, based on the changing tastes and preferences of consumers, several manufacturers are launching innovative products having ample options of flavors, texture, food content, etc., along with a long shelf-life.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott, Clif Bar & Company, General Mills Inc., Halo Foods, Kellogg Co., Mars Incorporated, Natural Balance Foods, Quaker Oats Company, The Simply Good Foods Company, The Nature's Bounty Co., The WhiteWave Foods Company, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global nutritional bar market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nutritional bar market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the category?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the flavour?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global nutrition bar market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Nutritional Bar Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of Covid-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Protein Bars

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Snack Bars

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Energy Bars

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Meal Replacement Bars

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Category

7.1 Animal Derived

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Plant-Based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Adults

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Children

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Flavour

9.1 Chocolate

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Fruit and Nut

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Caramel

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Peanut Butter

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Vanilla

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Coconut

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Cookies and Cream

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Other

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Convenience Stores

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Specialty Stores

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Online

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abbott

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Clif Bar & Company

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 General Mills Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Halo Foods

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Kellogg Co.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Mars Incorporated

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Natural Balance Foods

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Quaker Oats Company

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 The Simply Good Foods Company

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 The Nature's Bounty Co.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 The WhiteWave Foods Company

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

