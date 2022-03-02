Worldwide Occupational Health Industry to 2028 - Rising Adoption of Mental Health and Wellness Programs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Occupational Health Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The occupational health market is projected to reach US$ 5,493.39 million by 2028 from US$ 4,405.13 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness of personalized medicines are boosting the occupational health market growth. However, the high cost of diagnosis, the lack of skilled professionals and inaccessibility of trade secrets hamper the market's growth.



Occupational health is a branch of medicine that emphasizes on physical and mental health along with wellbeing of employees at the workplace. The ultimate aim of occupational health is to prevent work related illness, stress, injuries to ensure safety at workplace. Certain work environments lead to an exposure to harmful chemicals, and surroundings that may lead to serious disorders like cancers, asthma etc. Occupational medicine implies a systematic approach to help prevent and or manage such disorders.



The occupational health market is segmented based on type, and geography. Based on type, the market is further segmented into work-induced stress, asbestosis, hearing loss due to noise, disorders caused due to chemicals and vibrations, and others. In 2021, the hearing loss due to noise segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market. This segment is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to its increased number of applications. However, the work-induced stress segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is likely to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.



Statistics Netherlands CBS, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Canadian Cancer Society, Secretariat of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the occupational health market report.



