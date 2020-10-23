Worldwide Omega Ingredients Industry to 2027 - by Type, Source, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omega Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Omega Ingredients Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019 to 2027. Increasing demand for algae omega in infant food fortification are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, side effects associated with omega ingredients are hampering the market growth.



Omega ingredients, including omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 are dietary constituents that have a major influence on human health. These ingredients have received a great amount of research attention in the past decade as a nutritional food supplement. New sources of omega-3 algae are hitting the headlines recently. Microalgae, a source rich in omega-3 and beta-carotene, has gained immense popularity among manufacturers as a sustainable source of food and fuel.



Based on the source, the fish segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the mild side effects, low cost, convenience of use, and lack of taste or smell. The fish oil supplementations are a quick and safe way of increasing an individual's omega-3 fatty acid intake, as well as for deriving omega ingredients. Moreover, cold-water fish has the highest amount of DHA and EPA, the two fatty acids closely linked to heart health. People with low risk of cardiovascular disease should consume fatty fish regularly to maintain the omega-3 requirement. These factors are responsible for the increased demand for the fish segment.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing innovations in the products as well as technology. In this region, the leading players are continuously investing in technological advancement, in order to get improved omega ingredient for its wider application. Due to the high demand for omega ingredients, the R&D sector is pacing fast, in order to produce a better product in the market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Omega Ingredients Market include AlgaeCytes, BASF SE, bioProcess Algae LLC, Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Polaris SA, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, and Omega Protein Corporation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Omega Ingredients Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Omega-3

5.3 Omega-6 & Omega-9



6 Global Omega Ingredients Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Algae

6.3 Fish

6.4 Plant



7 Global Omega Ingredients Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Animal Nutrition

7.3 Dietary Supplements

7.4 Food and Beverage

7.5 Pharmaceutical



8 Global Omega Ingredients Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launches

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 AlgaeCytes

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 BioProcess Algae LLC

10.4 Cellana Inc.

10.5 Corbion NV

10.6 Koninklijke DSM NV

10.7 Polaris SA

10.8 The Archer Daniels Midland Company

10.9 DSM

10.10 Omega Protein Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj8zd4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

