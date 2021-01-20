Worldwide On-board Charger Industry to 2026 - Opportunity Analysis for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global On-Board Charger Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global On-Board Charger market is expected to reach $4.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026. An on-board charger (OBC) is used in an electric vehicle (EV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) or in plug-in hybrid vehicles to charge the traction battery. The on-board charger system equipped in an electric vehicle that converts the alternation current (AC) power into direct current (DC) energy that is stored in the battery.

Factors such as rise in penetration of electric vehicles and increase in government initiatives for the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure are driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of standardization of EV charging and an increase in installation of fast DC chargers is restraining the growth of the market.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to adaptation of electric passenger vehicles in the developed countries and increase in sales of passenger electric cars.

The key vendors mentioned are STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Delta-Q Technologies Corporation, CLARIOS, AVID Technology, Texas Instruments, Panasonic Corp., Current Ways, Inc., Lear Corporation, Eaton Corporation, BRUSA Elektronik AG, Delphi Technologies, and NOCO Company.

