Worldwide On-Demand Transportation Market Review 2017-2019 & Outlook to 2026

According to this report, the Global On-Demand Transportation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increased problems related to traffic, growing fuel costs, and reduced parking spaces, rising penetration of smartphones and connected vehicles, developments in its infrastructure and increasing utilization of cab/taxi sharing services by the individuals. However, Lack of presence of robust IT infrastructure in emerging countries and passenger safety is restraining the market growth.

On-demand transportation is an enormously superior transportation system that aims to offer pioneering services for transport management systems as well as traffic. This type of transport system permits diverse users to be further synchronized, make smarter and safer utilization of transport networks.

Amongst vehicle type, micro mobility offers many benefits such as abridged fuel utilization and supple mobility. Moreover, it allows enhanced cost and energy effectiveness, which is impelling users to choose for this vehicle type. Rising strictness of environmental regulations joined with increasing traffic congestion is expected to encourage users to adopt micro mobility over the forecast period.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising region during the forecast period owing to augmented traffic and vehicle expenses in countries such as Japan and China. In Asia Pacific factors such as rising fuel prices, environmental emission regulations, and traffic congestions are supporting the development of the market.

Some of the key players in global On-demand transportation market are Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Robert Bosch GmbH, Gett Inc., Daimler AG, Avis Budget Group, Inc., General Motors Company, Uber Technologies Inc., Audi AG, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Transdev, Hyundai Motor Company, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd., Ola Cabs, Lyft, Careem, Taxify and Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global On-Demand Transportation Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Micro Mobility

5.3 Four Wheeler

5.4 Other Vehicle Types



6 Global On-Demand Transportation Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Station-Based Mobility

6.3 Car Sharing

6.4 Car Rental

6.5 E-Hailing

6.6 Other Service Types



7 Global On-Demand Transportation Market, By Vehicle Connectivity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vehicle-to-Network (V2N)

7.3 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

7.4 Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V)

7.5 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)



8 Global On-Demand Transportation Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Toyota Motor Corporation

10.2 BMW Group

10.3 Ford Motor Company

10.4 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

10.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.6 Gett Inc.

10.7 Daimler AG

10.8 Avis Budget Group Inc.

10.9 General Motors Company

10.10 Uber Technologies Inc.

10.11 Audi AG

10.12 Honda Motor Company Ltd.

10.13 Transdev

10.14 Hyundai Motor Company

10.15 GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd.

10.16 Ola Cabs

10.17 Lyft

10.18 Careem

10.19 Taxify

10.20 Didi Chuxing Technology Co.



