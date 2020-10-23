Worldwide Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Industry to 2026 - Featuring BioVex, Cell Genesys & Crusade Laboratories Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Outlook 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per this reports findings, it is estimated that the total inflation of the market with respect to clinical platform, wider acceptance in a short period of time will drive the market in the upcoming years. Gradual increase in the interest of the researchers towards oncolytic virus therapy will develop the market which will eventually bring complete revolution in terms of applications to the cancer patients. The future market insight for the therapy is analyzed to provide unlimited number of trends and opportunities, leading to aggregation of all the cancer related bio-pharmaceutical companies and research centers towards the further development and commercialization of the therapy.



Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Outlook 2026 Report Highlights:

Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market: US$ 700 Million Opportunity

Opportunity Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Trials: >125 Therapies In Trials

USA Dominates Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Trials: >50 Therapies In Trials

Comprehensive Insight on Clinical & Non Clinical Issues Related to Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Development

Approved Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy: 2

Global Research Progress & Medical Advancement Insight

Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec) & Oncorine: Dosage, Price & Patent insight

Increase in prevalence and mortality rate associated with cancer has always remained a challenge to the modern medicine with respect to the development of more reliable therapies. In the past few years, one of the greatest breakthrough novel cancer therapy that has been developed by the researchers is the oncolytic virus immunotherapy. The overall procedure of the therapy is based on the ability of the oncolytic virus to infect and further lyse the tumor cells by boosting the immune system of the patient. Some of the virus strains that have been tested and proved to be adding to the various applications of the therapy are canine distemper virus, adenovirus, vaccinia virus and reovirus in the preclinical and clinical studies.



The undefined applications of using virus for the cancer treatment and the in-vitro manipulation of the virus with respect to cancer micro environment are estimated to be providing successful clinical outcomes at preclinical and clinical level, thus leading to the enhancement and the expansion of the market. All the clinical trials associated with the therapy are boosted with the available drivers as all concerned drivers are estimated to bring forward numerous opportunities for the cancer patients. The market concerned with the growth of the oncolytic virus therapy is also focused on increasing the research and development sector activities. The market within no time is estimated to be recognized as an important asset for the cancer therapeutics as it carries the ability to change the stringent cancer treatment paradigm available for the patients. The current clinical platform is estimated to be developing a competitive landscape for the other cancer markets as it is getting fragmented at a high speed when compared with other cancer therapies status.



The blockbuster model held by the therapy is also believed to be driving the large shareholder value of the market in the present as well as in the upcoming years. The increase in the perception of highly expensive drugs available under cell and gene therapy are expected to be one of the most regulated drivers for the global expansion of the oncolytic therapy. As a result of strong clinical background and healthy research and development sector, oncolytic virus therapy is becoming more prominent in the cancer landscape. With the primary goal of revolutionizing the cancer therapeutics market, it is estimated that the therapy in a short period of time will be successful in re-defining the unstructured cancer paradigm for the patients with advanced cancers.



Being not only restricted to clinical benefits, the therapy is moving forward to provide better post-treatment lives to the cancer patients. The therapy in the clinical studies have been able to put forward the value of the patients in terms of clinical outcomes as well as patient-related outcome measures, thus causing a wider acceptance to the therapy in the cancer therapeutics market. Some of the primary aim associated with the current clinical pipeline of the therapy involves limited cost expansion and increased success rate. Prominent factors like these are estimated to enhance access of the patient population to effective oncolytic virus therapy.



The future view of the oncolytic virus therapy is estimated to be enabling such innovative mechanisms that would be responsible for providing tremendous amount of opportunities to the cancer patients. Different gene-editing technologies, advancement in genomics and many others will map the therapy among the best-cancer regimens ever discovered. The leverage provided to the therapy in terms of opportunities depicts the possibility of the therapy to get recognized as a real cure to the cancer patients and eventually a dominating market. With the advent of the therapy for the cancer platform, there has been a significant transformation in the current cancer therapeutics market. In financial services, the market is estimated to perform with accuracy and speed in the future years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Oncolytic Virus

1.1 Outline of Oncolytic Virotherapy

1.2 Trail from Genesis to Biogenetics



2. Primer of Virotherapy in Malignancies

2.1 Oncolytic Viruses towards Cancer

2.2 Approaches for Targeting Tumor Cells

2.2.1 Pro Apoptotic Targeting

2.2.2 Translational Targeting

2.2.3 Transcriptional Targeting

2.2.4 Transductional Targeting



3. Viral Oncolysis Mechanism of Action

3.1 Viral Entry into Cancerous Cells

3.2 Efficacy Routes Followed by Oncogenic Viruses

3.3 Mechanism of Tumor Specificity

3.3.1 Defective Anti-Viral Responses

3.3.2 Receptor Targeting for Tumor Selective Intake

3.3.3 Targeting to Tumor Specific Promoters

3.3.4 Viral Gene Deletions

3.3.5 Proteolytic Processing of Virus Particles in Tumor Microenvironment



4. Oncolytic Viruses Immunotherapy Overview

4.1 Stimulation of Antitumor Immune Responses

4.2 Oncolytic Viruses as Cancer Vaccines



5. Varieties of Viruses Casted as Oncolytic Viruses

5.1 Oncolytic Wild Type Viruses

5.1.1 Reovirus (Respiratory Enteric Orphan Virus)

5.1.2 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV)

5.1.3 Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV)

5.1.4 Myxoma



5.2 Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses

5.2.1 Adenoviruses

5.2.2 Herpes Simplex Virus

5.2.3 Vaccinia Virus



6. Potential Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy for Cancers

6.1 Breast Cancer

6.2 Lung Cancer

6.3 Prostate Cancer

6.4 Melanoma

6.5 Brain Tumor

6.6 Blood Cancer



7. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Therapy Market Overview

7.1 Preface towards Oncolytic Virus Arcade

7.2 Market Aspects of Approved Oncolytic Viruses



8. Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Pipeline Overview

8.1 By Phase

8.2 By Company

8.3 By Country

8.4 By Indication

8.5 By Patient Segment



9. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

9.1 Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec)

9.2 Oncorine (H101)



10. Research Progress & Medical Advancement in Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

10.1 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Development as a Cancer Vaccine

10.2 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Collaboration with T-Cell Therapy for Advanced Results

10.3 Preliminary Effectiveness of Oncolytic Virus Therapy in Killing Malignant Tumor Cells in Children

10.4 Combined Study of Oncolytic Virus Therapy and CAR-T Cell Therapy by City of Hope Researchers

10.5 TG4001 & TG6002 Positive Clinical Results against HPV-Induced Cancers

10.6 Pelareorep-Anti-PD-1 Combination for the Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

10.7 Adenovirus E3 Region to Substantially Improve Oncolytic Efficacy & Potency

10.8 University of Helsinki Novel Solution for Advancing Oncolytic Virus Therapy

10.9 Valo Therapeutics Technology Acquisition for Advancing Oncolytic Therapy

10.10 Mayo Clinic to Expand Oncolytic Virus Therapy against Multiple Myeloma



11. Strategic Partnership & Collaborations to Advance the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

11.1 Mustang Bio & Nationwide Children's Hospital to Undergo Collaboration for Oncolytic Virus Therapy for Glioblastoma

11.2 Pfizer & Western Oncolytics Collaboration Announcement for Novel Oncolytic Treatment

11.3 Tessa Therapeutics & Vyriad to Synergistically Boost the Novel Oncolytic Treatment

11.4 Boehringer Ingelheim & Vira Therapeutics to Develop Next Generation Oncolytic Virus Therapy for the Cancer Patients

11.5 Regeneron & Vyriad Therapeutics Collaboration for Unravelling Oncoytic Virus Therapy for Cancer Treatment

11.6 DNAtrix & Valo Therapeutics Collaboration for Evaluating Peptide Based Oncolytic Therapy for the Cancer Patients

11.7 Pfizer & Ignite Immunotherapy to Collaboration for Developing Next-Generation Oncolytic Virus Therapy

11.8 AbbVie & Turnstone Biologics to Collaborate for Next-Generation Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapies

11.9 ABL Europe & SillaJen to Expand Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

11.10 PsiOxus & BMS Ink Collaboration for the Development of Transgenic Oncolytic Therapy



12. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

12.1 Research

12.2 Preclinical

12.3 Clinical

12.4 Phase-I

12.5 Phase-I/II

12.6 Phase-II

12.7 Phase-II/III

12.8 Phase-III



13. Marketed Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Insight

13.1 IMLYGIC

13.2 Oncorine



14. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Dynamics

14.1 Market Drivers

14.2 Growth Inhibitors



15. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Future Outlook



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 BioVex Inc.

16.2 Cell Genesys

16.3 Crusade Laboratories

16.4 Genelux Corporation

16.5 Jennerex Biotherapeutics

16.6 Lokon Pharma

16.7 Merck

16.8 MultiVir

16.9 Oncolys BioPharma

16.10 Oncolytics Biotech

16.11 Oncos Therapeutics (Targovax)

16.12 PsiOxus Therapeutics

16.13 Shanghai Sunway Biotech

16.14 Takara Bio

16.15 VCN Biosciences

16.16 ViroTarg

16.17 Vyriad

