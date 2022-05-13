Worldwide Online Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Industry to 2027 - Rising Number of Platforms Providing Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Service Area, By Vehicle Type, By Platform, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online automotive repair and maintenance service market is projected to register a formidable CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The growth can be attributed to the rising production and sales of automobiles and the growing number of platforms providing automotive repair and maintenance services. Besides, increasing penetration of smart devices and the internet are contributing to the expanding consumer base for automotive repair and maintenance services, which is boosting their market growth. Increasing ownership of vehicles with rising disposable income across emerging as well as developed regions are supporting the growth of the global online automotive repair and maintenance service market.

Hefty investments by market players to develop innovative solutions and the launch of more advanced solutions to enhance convenience and comfort are boosting the growth of the global online automotive repair and maintenance service market. Market players are investing in R&D initiatives to provide high-quality and reliable repair and maintenance services, which is anticipated to boost their market growth.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe, owing to the growing environmental awareness and stringent norms by the government, are attracting customers to avail the automotive repair and maintenance service without visiting the store physically, which is attributing to the market growth. The launch of advanced automotive diagnostic tools and equipment and the rising use of data analysis tools, software, and big data technology to increase the efficiency of vehicles are anticipated to drive the automotive repair and maintenance service market in the coming years.



The global online automotive repair and maintenance service market is divided into service area, vehicle type, platform, regional distribution, and company. Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the automotive repair & maintenance service market during the forecast period, driven by the rising number of parc vehicles in the region.



Major companies operating in the global automotive repair and maintenance service market are Targetone Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (Go Mechanic), AAMCO Transmissions Inc., CARSTAR Franchising, Inc., Tuffy Associates Corporation (Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Center, Christian Brothers Automotive, Maaco Franchising, Inc., etc. Major players are introducing new services and digital tools to strengthen their market presence in the global automotive repair and maintenance service market.



Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global online automotive repair and maintenance market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global online automotive repair and maintenance market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast global online automotive repair and maintenance market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global online automotive repair and maintenance market

To identify drivers and challenges for global online automotive repair and maintenance market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global online automotive repair and maintenance market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global online automotive repair and maintenance market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global online automotive repair and maintenance market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Online Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Considered while Selecting a Service Center

5.2. Aided Brand Recall and Unaided Brand Recall

5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level

5.4. Challenges/Unmet Needs



6. Global Online Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Service Area (Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Parts, Automotive Body Parts, Tire, Paint, Interior Parts, Glass, Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance)

6.2.2. By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV)

6.2.3. By Platform (Website, App, Both)

6.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map (By Service Area, By Region)

7. North America Online Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market Outlook

8. Asia Pacific Online Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market Outlook

9. Europe & CIS Online Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market Outlook

10. South America Online Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Online Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)

14.1.1. Targetone Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (Go Mechanic)

14.1.2. AAMCO Transmissions Inc.

14.1.3. CARSTAR Franchising, Inc.

14.1.4. Tuffy Associates Corporation (Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Center)

14.1.5. Christian Brothers Automotive

14.1.6. Maaco Franchising, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



