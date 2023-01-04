Worldwide Online Clothing Rental Industry to 2032 - Players Include GAP, GlamCorner, Le Tote, Mine for Nine and Mr. & Ms. Collection

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Clothing Rental Market by Product Type, Business Model, End User, Age Group and Region - Forecast 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online clothes rental market size will significantly grow between 2021 and 2031. The market is projected to produce US$ 1.8 billion by 2021.

Companies Mentioned

By Rotation LTD

Casstle. Inc

Chic by Choice Company

Dress & Go Company

Dress Hire AU

Gap Inc.

GlamCorner Pty Ltd.

Le Tote Inc.

Mine for Nine, LLC

Mr. & Ms. Collection

MY WARDROBE HQ

Others (As per Request)

RENT It Bae Company

Rent The Front Row LLC

Rent the Runway

Rotaro

STYLE Lend Company

The Secret Wardrope

Thread Rentals

Urban Outfitters

The subscription model is a new style that the clothing rental market is beginning to adopt. It appeals to retailers that must quickly adjust to shifting consumer tastes before particular styles become unpopular.

Despite declining garment sales, the clothing rental industry is expanding its assortments under subscription model plans to reach its clients. The subscription model generates recurrent income in addition to providing potential clients with expertise with clothes rental businesses. However, retailers could be able to sidestep the expenses associated with conventional brick-and-mortar enterprises.

The market for clothing rentals and subscriptions also provides designers with immediate access to consumer preferences. The online clothing rental subscription industry is also broadening its consumer base by needing specialty/niche markets. Some of them are employing novel strategies to get traction. For instance, Gwynnie Bee offers plus-size consumers rental clothes, in contrast to other online fashion rental businesses.

In the meanwhile, Union Station wants to do away with the hassle of purchasing bridesmaid dresses, which are frequently expensive and chosen based on the lady, not the wearer's tastes and style. The company allows women to pick out dresses for their bridesmaids, which can then be returned after being dry-cleaned.

Therefore, online garment rental aims to reduce clients' spending on new apparel for any special occasion or purpose.

Key Takeaways from the Online Clothing Rental Market Study

The latest study has forecast the market to rise at a CAGR of ~11.0% between 2021 and 2031

The U.S. has emerged as a highly lucrative market, accounting for nearly 95% of the North America market

market The U.K. is projected to register 11.8% Y-o-Y growth in 2021, performing exceedingly well within the Europe market

market Germany and France will continue exhibiting high demand for online clothing rental

and will continue exhibiting high demand for online clothing rental Within East Asia , the demand for China and South Korea is expected to be higher than Japan

COVID-19 Causing Disruptions in Online Clothing Rental

Online garment rental was slated for sustainability before COVID-19, but the pandemic has created substantial delays as occasions like weddings, social gatherings, and other festivities had to be postponed due to the implementation of lockdown in numerous countries around the world.

Rental demand fell, according to businesses like Rotaro, Rent the Runway, and others. Since the majority of online garment rental businesses depend on events, the pandemic period saw a significant impact on the industry when there were no events and few people going out.

