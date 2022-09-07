Worldwide Online Project Management Software Industry to 2031 - by Component, Enterprise Size, Industry Verticals and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Project Management Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global online project management software market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global online project management software market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global online project management software market from 2022 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the online project management software market.



Secondary research also Incuded Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global online project management software market.



The report Incudes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments Incuded in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global online project management software market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global online project management software market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global online project management software market. Key players operating in the global online project management software market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global online project management software market profiled in this report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Online Project Management Software Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Forecast Factors

4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.3.1. Drivers

4.3.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Online Project Management Software Market

4.4.2. Industry Verticals Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending

4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending

4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market

4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.5.1. By Component

4.5.2. By Enterprise Size

4.5.3. By Industry Verticals



5. Global Online Project Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2016-2031

5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020

5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031

5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis



6. Global Online Project Management Software Market Analysis, by Component

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031

6.3.1. Software

6.3.2. Services

6.3.2.1. Professional Services

6.3.2.2. Managed Services



7. Global Online Project Management Software Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

7.1. Overview and Definitions

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031

7.3.1. SMEs

7.3.2. Large Enterprises



8. Global Online Project Management Software Market Analysis, by Industry Verticals

8.1. Key Segment Analysis

8.2. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Industry Verticals, 2018 - 2031

8.2.1. Manufacturing

8.2.2. Construction

8.2.3. IT & Telecom

8.2.4. Healthcare

8.2.5. Retail

8.2.6. BFSI

8.2.7. Others



9. Global Online Project Management Software Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast by Region, 2018-2031

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5. South America



10. North America Online Project Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Regional Outlook

10.2. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Enterprise Size

10.2.3. By Industry Verticals

10.3. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2031

10.3.1. U.S.

10.3.2. Canada

10.3.3. Mexico



11. Europe Online Project Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Regional Outlook

11.2. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Enterprise Size

11.2.3. By Industry Verticals

11.3. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. UK

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Rest of Europe



12. Asia Pacific Online Project Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Regional Outlook

12.2. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

12.2.1. By Component

12.2.2. By Enterprise Size

12.2.3. By Industry Verticals

12.3. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. India

12.3.3. Japan

12.3.4. ASEAN

12.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific



13. Middle East & Africa Online Project Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Regional Outlook

13.2. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

13.2.1. By Component

13.2.2. By Enterprise Size

13.2.3. By Industry Verticals

13.3. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031

13.3.1. Saudi Arabia

13.3.2. The United Arab Emirates

13.3.3. South Africa

13.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa



14. South America Online Project Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Regional Outlook

14.2. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

14.2.1. By Component

14.2.2. By Enterprise Size

14.2.3. By Industry Verticals

14.3. Online Project Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031

14.3.1. Brazil

14.3.2. Argentina

14.3.3. Rest of South America



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)

15.3. Competitive Scenario

15.3.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players

15.3.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, etc.



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Atlassian Corporation Plc

16.1.1. Business Overview

16.1.2. Company Revenue

16.1.3. Product Portfolio

16.1.4. Geographic Footprint

16.1.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.2. Oracle Corporation

16.2.1. Business Overview

16.2.2. Company Revenue

16.2.3. Product Portfolio

16.2.4. Geographic Footprint

16.2.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.3. Asana, Inc.

16.3.1. Business Overview

16.3.2. Company Revenue

16.3.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.4. Geographic Footprint

16.3.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.4. Adobe Inc.

16.4.1. Business Overview

16.4.2. Company Revenue

16.4.3. Product Portfolio

16.4.4. Geographic Footprint

16.4.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.5. Microsoft Corporation

16.5.1. Business Overview

16.5.2. Company Revenue

16.5.3. Product Portfolio

16.5.4. Geographic Footprint

16.5.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.6. Autodesk Inc.

16.6.1. Business Overview

16.6.2. Company Revenue

16.6.3. Product Portfolio

16.6.4. Geographic Footprint

16.6.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.7. Siemens

16.7.1. Business Overview

16.7.2. Company Revenue

16.7.3. Product Portfolio

16.7.4. Geographic Footprint

16.7.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.8. SAP SE

16.8.1. Business Overview

16.8.2. Company Revenue

16.8.3. Product Portfolio

16.8.4. Geographic Footprint

16.8.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.9. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

16.9.1. Business Overview

16.9.2. Company Revenue

16.9.3. Product Portfolio

16.9.4. Geographic Footprint

16.9.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.10. Wrike, Inc.

16.10.1. Business Overview

16.10.2. Company Revenue

16.10.3. Product Portfolio

16.10.4. Geographic Footprint

16.10.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.11. monday.com Ltd.

16.11.1. Business Overview

16.11.2. Company Revenue

16.11.3. Product Portfolio

16.11.4. Geographic Footprint

16.11.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.12. Teamwork.com Ltd.

16.12.1. Business Overview

16.12.2. Company Revenue

16.12.3. Product Portfolio

16.12.4. Geographic Footprint

16.12.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.13. Smartsheet Inc.

16.13.1. Business Overview

16.13.2. Company Revenue

16.13.3. Product Portfolio

16.13.4. Geographic Footprint

16.13.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.14. Comindware Inc.

16.14.1. Business Overview

16.14.2. Company Revenue

16.14.3. Product Portfolio

16.14.4. Geographic Footprint

16.14.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.15. LiquidPlanner, Inc.

16.15.1. Business Overview

16.15.2. Company Revenue

16.15.3. Product Portfolio

16.15.4. Geographic Footprint

16.15.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

16.16. Others



17. Key Takeaways



