Worldwide Operating Room Management Industry to 2025 - by Solution, Component and End-user

The global operating room management market is anticipated to showcase a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The significant shift towards the streamlining of workflow in operation rooms to improve the efficiency of the operating rooms to drive the growth of the global market. The high cost of operating room management software is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.



The operating room management market is segmented on the basis of solution, component, and end-user. Based on the solution, the market is segmented into data management and communication solution, an anesthesia information management system, operating room supply management solution, operating room scheduling solution, performance management solution, and others. Based on the components, the market is segmented into software and service. Based on end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs). Hospitals are anticipated to make a major contribution to the growth of the global operating room management market.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the operating room management market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a modest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising trend of medical tourism in the emerging countries of Asia-Pacific is anticipated to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific region.



Becton Dickinson and Co., Siemens AG, Cerner Corp., Getinge AB, Nexus AG, Optum Inc., Allscript Healthcare Solution Inc., DXC Technology, EIZO Corp., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Medtronic PLC, Mizuho OSI and so on are the key market operating in the global operating room management market. The major market players are actively adopting growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, new product launch, investment in R&D activities among others to remain competitive in the global operating room management market.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Operating room management Market Research and Analysis by Solution

2. Global Operating room management Market Research and Analysis by Component

3. Global Operating room management Market Research and Analysis by End-user



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Operating Room Management Market by Solution

5.1.1. Data Management and Communication Solution

5.1.2. Anesthesia Information Management System

5.1.3. Operating Room Supply Management Solution

5.1.4. Operating Room Scheduling Solution

5.1.5. Performance Management Solution

5.1.6. Others

5.2. Global Operating Room Management Market by Component

5.2.1. Software

5.2.2. Service

5.3. Global Operating Room Management Market by End-User

5.3.1. Hospitals

5.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Allscript Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

7.2. Becton Dickinson and Co.

7.3. Cerner Corp.

7.4. DXC Technology, Inc.

7.5. EIZO Corp.

7.6. General Electric Co.

7.7. Getinge AB

7.8. McKesson Corp.

7.9. Medtronic PLC

7.10. Mizuho OSI

7.11. Nexus AG

7.12. Omnicell, Inc.

7.13. Optum, Inc.

7.14. Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Harris Computer Corp.)

7.15. Richard Wolf GmbH

7.16. Siemens AG

7.17. Smith & Nephew PLC

7.18. Steris PLC

7.19. Surgical Information Systems, LLC

7.20. TECSYS, Inc.

7.21. Vocera Communications, Inc.



