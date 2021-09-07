Worldwide Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Industry to 2028 - Players Include Lumenis, Alcon and Quantel Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Macular Edema), by Wavelength (Green Scan, Multicolor Scan), by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic photocoagulator market size is expected to reach USD 213.2 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The global influence of COVID-19 on eye health and the rise in the incidence of increasing ocular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular edema, are the key factors fuelling the market growth.



The growing elderly population and the increasing prevalence of diabetes-related blindness are also projected to fuel the market growth. Various eye diseases are quite frequent in the geriatric population. The National Institute on Aging (NIA) estimated that the elderly population would reach 72 million people by 2030. Diabetic retinopathy has become more common as the diabetic epidemic has spread throughout the world. Individuals' average time spent on a digital screen has risen, resulting in a variety of eye-related pain and disorders.



The growing need for ophthalmic photocoagulator, which is cost-effective, painless, and non-invasive, is expected to drive the market. Major market participants are adopting various methods, such as M&A, cooperation, and partnerships, to maintain competitiveness in the industry. For instance, Quantel Medical has acquired Ellex, which includes the company's laser technology solutions. The WHO is currently working on a package of eye care treatments for a variety of eye disorders, with epidemiology and field professionals providing input. Countries will be able to utilize these tools to help them make decisions about service inclusion, delivery methods, and resource implications.



COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact the market growth. This is due to increasing delay in routine ophthalmic procedures due to the growing risk of infection. Additionally, people suffering from ophthalmic disorders are not opting for diagnostic and treatment options to avoid the visit to medical settings due to the spread of the virus. Hence, this is expected to hinder the market growth.



Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Report Highlights

In terms of application, diabetic retinopathy held the largest share in 2020 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to an increase in the cases of diabetes globally

Based on wavelength, the multicolor scan laser photocoagulator segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.3% during the forecast period as it allows selection of multiple wavelengths in one versatile machine, making it easier for the surgeons

By end use, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to their convenience, proximity, and lower costs to patients and insurers

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the maximum cases of diabetic retinopathy in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Rising geriatric population

3.4.1.2. Increasing ophthalmic disorders

3.4.1.3. Technological advancements

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of lasers

3.5. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Glaucoma

4.1.2. Diabetic Retinopathy

4.1.3. Age-related Macular Degeneration

4.1.4. Macular Edema

4.1.5. Others

4.2. Application Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market by Application Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.5.1. Glaucoma

4.5.1.1. Glaucoma market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

4.5.2. Diabetic retinopathy

4.5.2.1. Diabetic retinopathy market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

4.5.3. Age-related macular degeneration

4.5.3.1. Age-related macular degeneration market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

4.5.4. Macular Edema

4.5.4.1. Macular edema market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

4.5.5. Others

4.5.5.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator: Wavelength Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Green scan laser photocoagulator

5.1.2. Yellow scan laser photocoagulator

5.1.3. Red scan laser photocoagulator

5.1.4. Multicolor scan laser photocoagulator

5.2. Wavelength Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market by Wavelength Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.5.1. Green scan laser photocoagulator

5.5.1.1. Green scan laser photocoagulator market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

5.5.2. Yellow scan laser photocoagulator

5.5.2.1. Yellow scan laser photocoagulator market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

5.5.3. Red scan laser photocoagulator

5.5.3.1. Red scan laser photocoagulator market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

5.5.4. Multicolor scan laser photocoagulator

5.5.4.1. Multicolor scan laser photocoagulator market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Hospitals

6.1.2. Ambulatory surgery centers

6.1.3. Ophthalmology clinics

6.2. End-use Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market by End-use Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

6.5.1. Hospitals

6.5.1.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD million)

6.5.2. Ambulatory surgery centers

6.5.2.1. Ambulatory surgery centers market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

6.5.3. Ophthalmology clinics

6.5.3.1. Ophthalmology clinics market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.2.2. Market Leaders

8.2.3. Emerging Players

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

8.4.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

8.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.4.3.1. Market Differentiators

8.4.3.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

8.5.2. Funding Outlook

8.5.3. Regional Network Map

8.5.4. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)

8.6. Supplier Ranking

8.7. Key company profiled

8.7.1. Lumenis

8.7.1.1. Company overview

8.7.1.2. Financial performance

8.7.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.2. IRIDEX Corporation

8.7.2.1. Company overview

8.7.2.2. Financial performance

8.7.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.3. Alcon Inc.

8.7.3.1. Company overview

8.7.3.2. Financial performance

8.7.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.4. Quantel Medical

8.7.4.1. Company overview

8.7.4.2. Financial performance

8.7.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.5. NIDEK CO., LTD.

8.7.5.1. Company overview

8.7.5.2. Financial performance

8.7.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.6. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

8.7.6.1. Company overview

8.7.6.2. Financial performance

8.7.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.7. TOPCON CORPORATION

8.7.7.1. Company overview

8.7.7.2. Financial performance

8.7.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.8. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

8.7.8.1. Company overview

8.7.8.2. Financial performance

8.7.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.9. Meridian Medical Group

8.7.9.1. Company overview

8.7.9.2. Financial performance

8.7.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.9.4. Strategic initiatives

