Worldwide Ophthalmology EMR Software Industry to 2027 - Increasing Use of Information Technology in Healthcare Presents Opportunities

The "Ophthalmology EMR Software Market Research Report by Type, by Product Type, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ophthalmology EMR Software Market size was estimated at USD 271.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 292.77 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.15% to reach USD 470.42 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Ophthalmology EMR Software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Ambulatory EMR and Inpatient EMR.

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Cloud-based Software Services and On-Premise Software Services.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Eye Clinics, Hospitals, and Specialty Centers.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Ophthalmology EMR Software Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Ophthalmology EMR Software Market, including 75health, Advanced Data Systems, AdvancedMD, Inc., Athenahealth, Compu Group Medical (CGM), Compulink Medsphere Systems Corporation (ChartLogic), DrChrono, eClinicalWorks LLC, EHR 24/7, Eli health EMR, EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems, Inc., Kareo, Inc., L V Prasad Eye Institute, Medsphere Systems Corporation, Modernizing Medicine, Inc., Networking Technology, Inc., Nextech Systems, LLC, NXGN Management, LLC., Practice Fusion, Practice Perfect, Revolution HER, Waystar Health, and WRS Health.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ophthalmology EMR Software Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ophthalmology EMR Software Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ophthalmology EMR Software Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ophthalmology EMR Software Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ophthalmology EMR Software Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ophthalmology EMR Software Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ophthalmology EMR Software Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising incidence of visual impairment worldwide

5.1.1.2. Proliferation in number of ophthalmology medical records and its management

5.1.1.3. Growing digitization of healthcare globally

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Relatively high cost of the software

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging government initiatives in adoption of ophthalmology EMR software

5.1.3.2. Increasing use of information technology in healthcare

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Dearth of skilled professionals in developing economies

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Ophthalmology EMR Software Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Ambulatory EMR

6.3. Inpatient EMR



7. Ophthalmology EMR Software Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cloud-based Software Services

7.3. On-Premise Software Services



8. Ophthalmology EMR Software Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Eye Clinics

8.3. Hospitals

8.4. Specialty Centers



9. Americas Ophthalmology EMR Software Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology EMR Software Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology EMR Software Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. 75health

13.2. Advanced Data Systems

13.3. AdvancedMD, Inc.

13.4. Athenahealth

13.5. Compu Group Medical (CGM)

13.6. Compulink Medsphere Systems Corporation (ChartLogic)

13.7. DrChrono

13.8. eClinicalWorks LLC

13.9. EHR 24/7

13.10. Eli health EMR

13.11. EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems, Inc.

13.12. Kareo, Inc.

13.13. L V Prasad Eye Institute

13.14. Medsphere Systems Corporation

13.15. Modernizing Medicine, Inc.

13.16. Networking Technology, Inc.

13.17. Nextech Systems, LLC

13.18. NXGN Management, LLC.

13.19. Practice Fusion

13.20. Practice Perfect

13.21. Revolution HER

13.22. Waystar Health

13.23. WRS Health



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqm6sl

