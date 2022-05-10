Worldwide Optical Coherence Tomography Industry to 2030 - Featuring Agfa Healthcare, Alcon and Abbott Laboratories Among Others

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Coherence Tomography Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Technology; By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market size is expected to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2030 according to this new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Some of the important drivers driving the global demand are the growing use of the market in dentistry, cardiovascular medicine, ophthalmology, and other fields. The industry demand will be accelerated by the growing popularity of sophisticated imaging techniques in diagnostic health institutions. Furthermore, the rising frequency of eye illnesses, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, among others, has boosted device use in healthcare facilities and imaging institutes. As the number of instances of these conditions rises, industry participants are turning to sophisticated technology to build enhanced imaging equipment.



Regionally, the North American province dominates the global market, and is projected to continue during the projected timeline, due to the presence of major producers in the region, increased R&D activities, and growing preference for OCT among the general public.



Some of the players operating in the global market include Agfa Healthcare, Alcon, Abbott Laboratories, Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Imalux Corporation, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V, NIDEK Co Ltd, Michelson Diagnostics, Nidek Co, Ltd, Novacam Technologies Inc, Optovue, Terumo Corporation, OPTOPOL Technology S.A, Thorlabs Inc, and Topcon Corporation.



Intense R&D efforts characterize the industry, the launch of various unique products, and the development of revolutionary hybridization technologies, as players are doing all possible strategies to strengthen their position.



Abbott released the first optical coherence tomography interactive virtual device in 2020. This will be used for cardiologists' training. Furthermore, TOPCON Canada Inc confirmed the release of 3D Maestro2 in 2019. It's a spectrum dimension optical coherence tomography device that may also be used for angiography.

