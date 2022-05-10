Worldwide Optical Coherence Tomography Industry to 2030 - Featuring Agfa Healthcare, Alcon and Abbott Laboratories Among Others

May 10, 2022, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Coherence Tomography Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Technology; By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market size is expected to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2030 according to this new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Some of the important drivers driving the global demand are the growing use of the market in dentistry, cardiovascular medicine, ophthalmology, and other fields. The industry demand will be accelerated by the growing popularity of sophisticated imaging techniques in diagnostic health institutions. Furthermore, the rising frequency of eye illnesses, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, among others, has boosted device use in healthcare facilities and imaging institutes. As the number of instances of these conditions rises, industry participants are turning to sophisticated technology to build enhanced imaging equipment.
Regionally, the North American province dominates the global market, and is projected to continue during the projected timeline, due to the presence of major producers in the region, increased R&D activities, and growing preference for OCT among the general public.
Some of the players operating in the global market include Agfa Healthcare, Alcon, Abbott Laboratories, Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Imalux Corporation, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V, NIDEK Co Ltd, Michelson Diagnostics, Nidek Co, Ltd, Novacam Technologies Inc, Optovue, Terumo Corporation, OPTOPOL Technology S.A, Thorlabs Inc, and Topcon Corporation.
Intense R&D efforts characterize the industry, the launch of various unique products, and the development of revolutionary hybridization technologies, as players are doing all possible strategies to strengthen their position.
Abbott released the first optical coherence tomography interactive virtual device in 2020. This will be used for cardiologists' training. Furthermore, TOPCON Canada Inc confirmed the release of 3D Maestro2 in 2019. It's a spectrum dimension optical coherence tomography device that may also be used for angiography.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Insights
4.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. The rise in the number of cancer patients
4.2.1.2. Emerging advanced innovation
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High cost
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTEL Analysis
4.5. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Industry Trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Technology
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3. TDOCT
5.3.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by TDOCT, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.4. FD-OCT
5.4.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by FD-OCT, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.5. Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography
5.5.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Type
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3. Catheter-based OCT Devices
6.3.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Catheter-based OCT Devices, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.4. Doppler OCT Devices
6.4.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Doppler OCT Devices, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.5. Handheld OCT Devices
6.5.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Handheld OCT Devices, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.6. Tabletop OCT Devices
6.6.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Tabletop OCT Devices, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Application
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.3. Ophthalmology
7.3.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Ophthalmology, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.4. Cardiovascular
7.4.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Cardiovascular, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.5. Oncology
7.5.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Oncology, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.6. Dermatology
7.6.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Dermatology, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.7. Others
7.7.1. Global Other Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
8. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.1.1. Expansion
9.1.2. Acquisitions
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
10. Company Profiles
10.1. Abbott Laboratories
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Benchmarking
10.1.4. Recent Development
10.2. Agfa Healthcare
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Benchmarking
10.2.4. Recent Development
10.3. Alcon
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Benchmarking
10.3.4. Recent Development
10.4. Boston Scientific Corporation
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Recent Development
10.5. Braun Melsungen AG
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.4. Recent Development
10.6. Carl Zeiss AG
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Benchmarking
10.6.4. Recent Development
10.7. Danaher Corporation
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.7.4. Recent Development
10.8. Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.8.4. Recent Development
10.9. Imalux Corporation
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Product Benchmarking
10.9.4. Recent Development
10.10. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Product Benchmarking
10.10.4. Recent Development
10.11. Michelson Diagnostics
10.11.1. Company Overview
10.11.2. Financial Performance
10.11.3. Product Benchmarking
10.11.4. Recent Development
10.12. NIDEK Co. Ltd
10.12.1. Company Overview
10.12.2. Financial Performance
10.12.3. Product Benchmarking
10.12.4. Recent Development
10.13. Nidek Co., Ltd.
10.13.1. Company Overview
10.13.2. Financial Performance
10.13.3. Product Benchmarking
10.13.4. Recent Development
10.14. Novacam Technologies Inc
10.14.1. Company Overview
10.14.2. Financial Performance
10.14.3. Product Benchmarking
10.14.4. Recent Development
10.15. OPTOPOL Technology S.A
10.15.1. Company Overview
10.15.2. Financial Performance
10.15.3. Product Benchmarking
10.15.4. Recent Development
10.16. Optovue, Terumo Corporation
10.16.1. Company Overview
10.16.2. Financial Performance
10.16.3. Product Benchmarking
10.16.4. Recent Development
10.17. Thorlabs Inc.
10.17.1. Company Overview
10.17.2. Financial Performance
10.17.3. Product Benchmarking
10.17.4. Recent Development
10.18. Topcon Corporation
10.18.1. Company Overview
10.18.2. Financial Performance
10.18.3. Product Benchmarking
10.18.4. Recent Development
