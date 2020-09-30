Worldwide Optical Network Hardware Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Sept. 30 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Network Hardware - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Optical Network Hardware market accounted for $18.39 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $59.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing use of cloud services, rising demand for connected virtual devices, and demand for high bandwidth services. However, the lack of infrastructure is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Optical networking is a technique which carries digital data through light waves over fiber optic cables. It makes use of optical fiber cables as the principal communication source for converting data and passing data as light pulses between sender and receiver nodes.



By equipment, the wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it provides full-duplex transmission along with high security. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of optical transport network systems in the region.



Some of the key players in Optical Network Hardware Market include Nokia Corp, Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc, TE Connectivity Ltd, Fujitsu Ltd, ALE International, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Juniper Networks Inc, ZTE Corp, and NEC Corp.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Optical Network Hardware Market, By Equipment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) or Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET)

5.3 Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM)



6 Global Optical Network Hardware Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fiber Optic Network

6.3 Datacenter

6.4 Smart Cities

6.5 Broadband Infrastructure

6.6 Telecom

6.7 Enterprise



7 Global Optical Network Hardware Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Nokia Corp

9.2 Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd

9.3 Cisco Systems Inc

9.4 TE Connectivity Ltd

9.5 Fujitsu Ltd

9.6 ALE International

9.7 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

9.8 Juniper Networks Inc

9.9 ZTE Corp

9.10 NEC Corp



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hu5o6m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

