Worldwide Orthopedic Implants Industry to 2031 - Players Include Medtronic Spinal, DJO Global, Arthrex and NuVasive

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthopedic Implants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global orthopedic implants market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global orthopedic implants market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global orthopedic implants market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Orthopedic Implant Company

Medtronic Spinal

DJO Global

Arthrex, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Evonik

Globus Medical

Health Canada

Kyocera Medical Technologies, Inc.

Teijin Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd.

HCM Orthocare Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Orthopedic Implants Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Segment Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Key industry events (mergers & acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, etc.)

5.2. Technological advancements

5.3. Regulatory Scenario by Region/globally

5.4. Covid-19 Pandemic impact on the industry



6. Global Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2031

6.3.1. Joint Reconstruction

6.3.1.1. Hip Replacement

6.3.1.2. Knee Replacement

6.3.1.3. Shoulder Replacement

6.3.1.4. Others

6.3.2. Spinal Devices

6.3.2.1. Spinal Fusion Devices

6.3.2.2. Spinal Non-fusion Devices

6.3.3. Trauma Fixation

6.3.3.1. Metal Plates & Screws

6.3.3.2. Pins/Wires

6.3.3.3. Nails & Rods

6.3.3.4. Others

6.3.4. Orthobiologics

6.3.5. Dental Implants

6.3.6. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product



7. Global Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis and Forecast, by End user

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by End user, 2017-2031

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Orthopedic Clinics

7.3.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End user



8. Global Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Latin America

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



9. North America Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2031

9.2.1. Joint Reconstruction

9.2.1.1. Hip Replacement

9.2.1.2. Knee Replacement

9.2.1.3. Shoulder Replacement

9.2.1.4. Others

9.2.2. Spinal Devices

9.2.2.1. Spinal Fusion Devices

9.2.2.2. Spinal Non-fusion Devices

9.2.3. Trauma Fixation

9.2.3.1. Metal Plates & Screws

9.2.3.2. Pins/Wires

9.2.3.3. Nails & Rods

9.2.3.4. Others

9.2.4. Orthobiologics

9.2.5. Dental Implants

9.2.6. Others

9.3. Market Value Forecast, by End user, 2017-2031

9.3.1. Hospitals

9.3.2. Orthopedic Clinics

9.3.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.3.4. Others

9.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2031

9.4.1. U.S.

9.4.2. Canada

9.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.5.1. By Product

9.5.2. By End user

9.5.3. By Country



10. Europe Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Asia Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Latin America Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

14.2. Market Share/Ranking Analysis, by Company, 2021

14.3. Company Profiles

