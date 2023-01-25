Worldwide Orthopedic Oncology Treatment Industry to 2030 - Dominating Segment is Reconstructive Surgery

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orthopedic Oncology Treatment Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global orthopedic oncology treatment market is expected to grow at 2.5% by 2030

Orthopedic oncology accounts for a very small percentage in the field of orthopedics due to fact that the incidences of bone and soft tissue tumors are rare as compared to the benign tumors of musculoskeletal system which include trauma, spine, hand, and upper extremity, total joints and even pediatric orthopedics.

Sometimes tumors or tumor-like conditions show up in the bone and soft tissue of the musculoskeletal system this condition is called bone cancer. A medical specialty concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of benign and malignant tumors of bone and soft tissues.

These tumors include Ewing sarcoma, osteosarcoma, and other malignancies that involve the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic oncology represents only a small percentage of the field of orthopedics. Even when benign tumors of the musculoskeletal system are included, the incidence of these conditions pales in comparison to trauma, spine, hand and upper extremity, total joints, and even pediatric orthopedics.

However, orthopedic oncology continues to be invigorated by exciting developments and research that has advanced the care of patients with various bone and soft-tissue tumors. Additional advances have come in the field of imaging. Computer tomography (CT) is used to identify pulmonary metastasis, which can be treated with chemotherapy and/or resection with potential cure in many cases.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) better defines local extent of disease and skip metastases to allow accurate definitive surgery and early detection of local recurrence. Finally, positron emission tomography (PET) is proving to be valuable in the detection of local recurrence and may be a valuable predictor of response to chemotherapy in bone and soft tissue malignancies.

Currently, most patients with primary bone sarcomas are offered limb salvage surgery without increasing the risk of survival at the sarcoma centers. Moreover, the advances in imaging techniques and surgical techniques have further improved the treatment of patients with bone and soft-tissue malignancies. Orthopedic oncologists continue to collaborate with other subspecialists to integrate advances in surgical techniques. This is especially true for the development of implants and image-guided surgery.

The global orthopedic oncology treatment market on type of procedures has been segmented into soft tissue excisions/resections, limb salvage surgery, amputation, adjuvant chemotherapy, and reconstructive surgery. The reconstructive surgery is further sub-segmented into hip & joint replacement and bone grafts.

Dominating Segment is Reconstructive surgery

Reconstructive surgery has the largest share in the global orthopedic oncology treatment market. The bone grafting techniques are anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the advances in the field of prosthesis and endoprosthesis.

Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa have emerged as the most potential market

In base 2020, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for orthopedic oncology market. Large disease prevalence along with the growing healthcare ecosystem in the region has assisted the growth of the orthopedic oncology market in Asia-Pacific.

Moreover, growth in medical tourism in the region in the last decade has further fueled the market for orthopedic oncology treatment market in Asia-Pacific. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa have emerged as the most potential market due to the high prevalence of osteosarcoma and lower treatment options available in the region. Hence, this market would exhibit a strong growth rate during the forecast period with the development of the healthcare infrastructure.

Historical & Forecast Period

This report represents an analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.



The current report comprises quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations, and other key market insights.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Orthopedic Oncology Treatment market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Orthopedic Oncology Treatment market?

Which is the largest regional market for Orthopedic Oncology Treatment market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Orthopedic Oncology Treatment market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Orthopedic Oncology Treatment market worldwide?

