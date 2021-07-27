Worldwide Outdoor Apparel Industry to 2031 - Featuring Nike, PUMA and Under Armour Among Others

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outdoor Apparel Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new study presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global outdoor apparel market. The publisher's study offers valuable information about the global outdoor apparel market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period of 2021 - 2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the publisher's study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global outdoor apparel market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in the publisher's study on the global outdoor apparel market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global outdoor apparel market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global outdoor apparel market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key factors influencing the outdoor apparel market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global outdoor apparel market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and changing trends in technologies in the global outdoor apparel market?

Which factors will impede the growth of the global outdoor apparel market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global outdoor apparel market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Key Trends Analysis

5.2.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.2.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.3. Key Market Indicators

5.3.1. Overall Apparel Industry Overview

5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5. Value Chain Analysis

5.6. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.7. Regulatory Framework

5.8. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

5.8.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5.8.2. Market Volume Projections (Thousand Units)



6. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

6.1. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type , 2017-2031

6.1.1. Top Wear

6.1.1.1. Shirts & T-Shirts

6.1.1.2. Jackets & Hoodies

6.1.2. Bottom Wear

6.1.2.1. Trousers

6.1.2.2. Shorts

6.1.2.3. Leggings & Tights

6.1.3. Coveralls

6.1.4. Others

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type



7. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material

7.1. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Material , 2017-2031

7.1.1. Natural

7.1.1.1. Cotton

7.1.1.2. Wool

7.1.1.3. Leather

7.1.1.4. Others

7.1.2. Synthetic

7.1.2.1. Nylon

7.1.2.2. Polyester

7.1.2.3. Others

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Material



8. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price Range

8.1. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Price Range , 2017-2031

8.1.1. Low

8.1.2. Medium

8.1.3. High

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price Range



9. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, By Consumer Group

9.1. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Consumer Group , 2017-2031

9.1.1. Men

9.1.2. Women

9.1.3. Kids

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Consumer Group



10. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel , 2017-2031

10.1.1. Online

10.1.1.1. E-Commerce Websites

10.1.1.2. Company Owned Website

10.1.2. Offline

10.1.2.1. Large Format Stores

10.1.2.2. Specialty Stores

10.1.2.3. Individual Retailers

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel



11. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

11.1. Outdoor Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Region, 2017-2031

11.1.1. North America

11.1.2. Europe

11.1.3. Asia Pacific

11.1.4. Middle East & Africa

11.1.5. South America

11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region



12. North America Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Europe Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Asia Pacific Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Middle East & Africa Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast



16. South America Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast



17. Competition Landscape

17.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

17.2. Market Share Analysis, 2020 (%)

17.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy, and Business Overview)

17.3.1. Adidas AG

17.3.1.1. Company Overview

17.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.1.3. Revenue

17.3.1.4. Strategy

17.3.1.5. Business Overview

17.3.2. Columbia Sportswear Company

17.3.2.1. Company Overview

17.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.2.3. Revenue

17.3.2.4. Strategy

17.3.2.5. Business Overview

17.3.3. Hanesbrands Inc.

17.3.3.1. Company Overview

17.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.3.3. Revenue

17.3.3.4. Strategy

17.3.3.5. Business Overview

17.3.4. VF Corporation

17.3.4.1. Company Overview

17.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.4.3. Revenue

17.3.4.4. Strategy

17.3.4.5. Business Overview

17.3.5. Hugo Boss AG

17.3.5.1. Company Overview

17.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.5.3. Revenue

17.3.5.4. Strategy

17.3.5.5. Business Overview

17.3.6. Mizuno Corporation

17.3.6.1. Company Overview

17.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.6.3. Revenue

17.3.6.4. Strategy

17.3.6.5. Business Overview

17.3.7. Nike Inc.

17.3.7.1. Company Overview

17.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.7.3. Revenue

17.3.7.4. Strategy

17.3.7.5. Business Overview

17.3.8. PUMA S.E

17.3.8.1. Company Overview

17.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.8.3. Revenue

17.3.8.4. Strategy

17.3.8.5. Business Overview

17.3.9. Under Armour Inc.

17.3.9.1. Company Overview

17.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.9.3. Revenue

17.3.9.4. Strategy

17.3.9.5. Business Overview

17.3.10. Patagonia, Inc.

17.3.10.1. Company Overview

17.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.10.3. Revenue

17.3.10.4. Strategy

17.3.10.5. Business Overview



18. Key Takeaways

