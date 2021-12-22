Worldwide Outlook and Forecast for the Aviation Blockchain Market 2021-2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Blockchain Market by Application, End Use and Function: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aviation blockchain is a digital solution for recording as well as updating the transactions related to aviation related assets for ensuring the advanced safety and security of airline activities.

Under the scope of the research, the aviation blockchain study includes the various blockchain functions including record keeping and transactions.

Aviation blockchain is majorly used by the airport authorities, MRO organizations, and aircraft solution providers to ensure the update of digital-based aviation related transactions. Cargo and Baggage Tracking, Passenger Identity Management, Flight and Crew Data Management are the key application areas for Aviation blockchain technology.

The growing adoption of air transportation and increasing adoption of AI-based smart technology are creating significant demand for aviation blockchain in the near future.

Asia-Pacific is the leading consumer of the aviation blockchain in the global market and it is expected to maintain its dominance by end of the forecast period.



For purpose of analysis, the global aviation blockchain market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, function, and region. Depending on application, it is segregated into cargo and baggage tracking, passenger identity management, flight and crew data management, supply chain management, and others.

By end-use, it is categorized into airlines, airports, and others. Depending on function, it is fragmented into record-keeping, and transactions.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the global aviation blockchain market include:

Aeron Labs

International Business Machine Corporation

Infosys Limited

Leewayhertz

Moog Inc.

Safeflights Inc. (14bis Supply Tracking)

Sweetbridge Inc.

Volantio Inc.

Winding Tree

Zamna Technologies Limited.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study presents analytical depiction of the global aviation blockchain market analysis along with current the trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall aviation blockchain market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global aviation blockchain market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current aviation blockchain market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market definition and scope

Key findings

Top impacting factors

Top investment pockets

Top winning strategies

Porter's five forces analysis

Key player positioning, 2020

Market dynamics

Drivers

Rise in number of airline passengers, coupled with increased disposable income

Improved Safety, Tracking and Transparency for Aviation Logs

Restraint

High installation cost

Opportunities

Contracts and agreements with Aviation Industry Players

Usage of artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) in aviation industry for track recording

COVID-19 impact analysis

Evolution of outbreaks

Macroeconomic impact analysis

Microeconomic impact analysis

Impact on industry analysis

