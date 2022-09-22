Worldwide Packaging Machinery Industry to 2028 - by Machine Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Packaging Machinery Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global packaging machinery market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The surge in demand for hand sanitizer, pharmaceutical, and medical products and devices, and packaged food items, augmented the demand for the packaging machinery market.

The manufacturers of the packaging machinery are inclined towards adopting modular packaging machines, that offer flexibility and quickly adapt to the changing packaging formats.

For instance, in February 2022, Viking Masek packaging technologies has launched the 4SC-235, a new automated pouch packaging machine that is designed by keeping small businesses in mind. The features that are offered by the packaging machine are, its simplified human interface, required minimal maintenance, stress-tested wear parts designed for long term use. Moreover, packaging machinery is also utilized for enhancing the appearance of fast moving consumer goods(FMCG), such as over the counter pharmaceutical, processed food and beverages, and personal care.

The global packaging machinery market is segmented based on machine type and end-user. Based on machine type, the market is classified into filling and dosing, form, fill, seal (FFS), labeling and coding, closing and sealing, wrapping and bundling and others. Based on end-user, the market is classified into food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, chemical and others. Based on the end-user pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, as to keep the prescribed drugs and medication safe from all sorts of contamination and bacterial growth. Pharmaceutical medicines require packaging so they are completely safe for consumption by ill patients.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The European region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, the growth in the region is augmented by a rise in the packaging manufacturer industries, along with the growing consumption of processed food and beverages items in the emerging economies such as the UK, France, Germany, and Italy.

The major companies serving the global packaging machinery market Coesia S.p.A., Graphic Packaging International, LLC, Krones AG, Nordson Corp., Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Bajaj Process pack Ltd., Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., Combi Packaging Systems LLC, Dover Corp and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in October 2021, ATS packaging machinery has unveiled a new Gemini capping machine, which provides a more precise action than traditional capping equipment. ATS packaging machinery is suitable for different types of closures, including screw caps, push-on-caps, dispensing pumps, and spray triggers.

