Worldwide Packaging Robots Industry to 2027 - Featuring Mitsubishi Electric, ProMach and Remtec Automation Among Others

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging robots market reached a value of US$ 2,763.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6,227.5 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 13.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Packaging robots refer to industrial robot systems designed to handle materials, move or pack items, and seal and label them. Some commonly used packaging robots include articulated, cartesian, selective compliance assembly robot arm (SCARA), and delta robots.

They are easy to integrate into manufacturing facilities and allow goods to be packed with quality, accuracy, and consistency. They are more reliable, efficient, flexible, and cost-effective than their human counterparts as they minimize the instances of faulty packaging, improve productivity, and speed up the delivery time. In recent years, packaging robots have gained traction across numerous industries, including food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, chemicals, electronics, and logistics.



Packaging Robots Market Trends:

Packaging robots help automate the packaging production line thereby, reducing labor costs, improving efficiency, enhancing safety in the work environment, and minimizing the damage to products. As a result, the rising need for high-degree automation across various sectors to cut costs and decrease wastage represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the growing need to reduce operational costs and the escalating demand for high-quality products from consumers are accelerating the adoption of packaging robots.

Additionally, significant growth in the e-commerce industry is escalating the demand for packaging robots to perform labor-intensive manual item picking tasks. Furthermore, several leading players in different sectors are making heavy investments in the modernization of manufacturing facilities to enhance productivity, efficiency, and output. Along with this, the easy availability of low-cost industrial robots is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the emerging pick and place applications across various sectors, rapid industrialization, favorable government policies, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, product innovations, and technological advancements are some of the other factors providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, FIPA GmbH, KRONES AG, KUKA AG, MIP Robotics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ProMach Inc., Remtec Automation LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Syntegon Holding GmbH and Yaskawa America Inc. (Yaskawa Electric Corporation).



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global packaging robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global packaging robots market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gripper type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global packaging robots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Packaging Robots Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Gripper Type

6.1 Clamp

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Claw

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Vacuum

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Picking and Placing

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Packing

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Key Segments

7.2.2.1 Tray Packing

7.2.2.2 Case Packing

7.2.2.3 Filling

7.2.2.4 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast

7.3 Palletizing

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Key Segments

7.3.2.1 Case Palletizing

7.3.2.2 Bag Palletizing

7.3.2.3 De-Palletizing

7.3.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Food and Beverage

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pharmaceutical

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Consumer Products

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Logistics

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Fanuc Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 FIPA GmbH

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 KRONES AG

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 KUKA AG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 MIP Robotics

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 ProMach Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Remtec Automation LLC

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Schneider Electric SE

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Syntegon Holding GmbH

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Yaskawa America Inc. (Yaskawa Electric Corporation)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7baku0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets