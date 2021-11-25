Worldwide Pallets Industry to 2027 - Adoption of New Technologies in Supply Chains Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pallets Market by Type, Material, and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pallets market size is expected to reach $110,565.7 million in 2027, from $79,008.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. A pallet is a tertiary form of packaging used as a base for unitization of goods for application in supply chains.

Pallets are generally used for stacking, storing, transporting, and protecting materials while being handled by material handling equipment, such as pallet jacks, forklifts, or conveyors. Pallets are used in nearly all supply chains including end user industries such as food & beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, retail, and others.



Moreover, pallets can be manufactured using wood, plastic, metal, and corrugated paper, including recycled and new raw materials. According to the International Organization for Standardization, pallets are standardized in 6 sizes, including, 1,219x1,016 mm in North America; 1,165x1,165 mm in Australia, Europe and North America; 1,000x1,200 mm in Asia and Europe; 800x1,200 mm in Europe; and 1,100x1,100 mm in Asia only.



The unprecedented growth in the e-commerce industry is one of the major factors driving the demand for pallets, globally. The COVID-19 pandemic has assisted population to depend on e-commerce platforms, especially in developing countries including India, Brazil, and others. The growth in e-commerce has created challenges for supply chains to upgrade logistics and transportation services to enhance the existing devices and products including pallets.



Hence, the rise in e-commerce industry is expected to boost the demand for pallets, which in turn drives the growth of the pallet market. Moreover, increase in demand for plastic pallets owing to rising awareness regarding benefits of plastic pallets within the consumers is driving the growth of pallets market. Plastic pallets offer better handling during transportation.



In addition, plastic pallets are highly recommended in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and other industries, where the risk of chemical contamination is significantly high. Further, plastic pallets can also be used in clean room applications as they can be easily cleaned and sanitized. Such factors are driving the growth of the plastic pallets in the pallets industry.



However, the surge in price of lumber is a major restraint for the growth of the pallets market. Wooden pallets garner a high share in the pallets market. However, the propel in prices as well as utilization of wood while maintaining environmental sustainability has caused hindrances in the growth of the pallets market.



On the contrary, adoption of new technologies in the supply chain such as use of RFID tags, automation, and robotics is expected to boost the demand for developed pallet products during the forecast period.



The global pallets market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end-user industry, and region. By type, it is categorized into rackable, nestable, stackable, and display pallets. By material, it is classified into wood, plastic via injection molding, plastic via other methods, corrugated paper, and metal. By end-user industry, it is categorized into food & beverage, chemical, retail, pharmaceutical, and others.



The global pallets market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period; however, LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.



Competition analysis

The key market players profiled in the report include Brambles Limited, CABKA Group GmbH, Craemer Holding GmbH, Falkenhahn AG, LOSCAM International Holdings Co., Ltd., Millwood, Inc., Menasha Corporation, PalletOne Inc., Rehrig Pacific Holdings, Inc., and Schoeller Allibert Services B.V.



Many competitors in the pallets market have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to strengthen their foothold and upgrade their product technologies. For instance, in June 2017, the company CABKA through its brand CABKA-IPS launched the BPP i9 and Keg S9 plastic pallets, designed especially for the beverage industry. The BPP i9 pool pallet is manufactured using recycled HDPE plastic and has a weight of 23 kg. Further, the Keg S9 plastic pallet is designed for handling 50-liter barrels for applications in breweries. Similarly, the company Menasha through its subsidiary ORBIS Corporation launched a new Odyssey pallet in September 2020. The Odyssey rackable pallet is designed for heavy-duty racking applications and holds more than 2,800 pounds in unsupported racking. The product is available in 40 x 48 inches size and also includes optional molded-in frictional elements and steel reinforcements.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Low to moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate to High bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Low to moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate to high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate threat of substitution

3.4. Top Player Positioning 2019

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in e-commerce industry:

3.5.1.2. Increase in demand for plastic pallets

3.5.1.3. Rising focus on sustainable pallet production

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increase in price of wooden pallets

3.5.2.2. Disadvantages of pallets

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Adoption of new technologies in the supply chains

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



