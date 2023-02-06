Worldwide Passenger Information System Industry to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies and Smartphones Drive the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Information System: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on component, location, transportation mode and region. The report provides an overview of the global PIS market analyses and trends.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of passenger information system solution providers.

The report covers the market for PIS by user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

Report Includes

48 data tables and 24 additional tables

An overview of the global market for passenger information system

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for passenger information system market, based on component, location, transportation mode, and region

Description of intelligent transport system categories, technology analysis of the industry and information on recent developments, regulatory structure, use cases/case studies and government initiatives

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Hitachi, Efkon, Clever Devices and Siemens

The passenger information system (PIS) is the operating tool that provides passengers with audio and visual information at stations and transfer facilities, either automatically or manually, at any time. It involves route information management and displays through various components.

These devices may be of distinct types including screens, indicators at platforms, or indicator panels in general. The displayed information can be customized to meet the needs of clients and different languages. Additionally, at passenger platforms, the same visual and audio techniques can be utilized to present corporate or commercial information.



Continuous wireless data communication advancements, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, rising adoption of smartphones and growing consumer demand for real-time information are driving growth in the PIS market. However, high maintenance and implementation cost may hinder market expansion.



In this report, the global PIS market is segmented based on business segment, location, transport mode and geography. Based on business segment, the PIS market is categorized into solutions and services.



Based on location, the PIS market is segmented by on-board and in-stations. Based on transport mode, the PIS market is segmented into railways; roadways; and airways and waterways.



By geography, the PIS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. The European region dominates the global PIS market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Passenger Information System Value Chain

3.3 Parent Market

3.3.1 Intelligent Transport Systems

3.3.2 Its User Services

3.3.3 Its Categories

3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Pis

3.4.1 Outbreak

3.4.2 Symptoms of Covid-19

3.4.3 Progression of Covid-19

3.4.4 Incubation Period

3.4.5 Current Status and Impact on the Market



Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Market Drivers

4.1.2 Market Restraint



Chapter 5 Patent Analysis

5.1 Patent Analysis

5.1.1 Recent Key Granted Patents

5.2 Some Key Case Studies on Pis Systems



Chapter 6 Functional Modes of Pis

6.1 Audio Systems

6.2 Multimedia Displays

6.3 Computing Systems

6.4 Networking and Communication Devices

6.5 Content Management Systems

6.6 Video Surveillance



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Business Segment

7.1 Solutions

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Consulting and Training Services

7.2.2 Development and Integration

7.2.3 Support and Maintenance Services



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Location

8.1 Onboard

8.2 In-Station



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Transport Mode

9.1 Railways

9.2 Roadways

9.3 Airways and Waterways



Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Alstom

Cisco Systems Inc.

Clever Devices

Dysten

Efkon

Eke-Electronics Ltd.

Eurotech S.P.A.

Hitachi

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Indra Sistemas

Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc.

Iteris Inc.

Lanner

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Siemens

Thales Group

Toshiba Corp.

Wabtec Corp.

