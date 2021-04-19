Worldwide Payment Gateway Industry to 2025 - Players Include 2Checkout, Adyen and Allied Wallet Among Others
Apr 19, 2021, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payment Gateway Market Research Report by Type - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Payment Gateway Market is expected to grow from USD 50,312.85 Million in 2020 to USD 94,198.97 Million by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Payment Gateway to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
The Integrated is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Type, the Payment Gateway Market is examined across Hosted and Integrated. The Hosted commanded the largest size in the Payment Gateway Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Integrated is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Travel & Hospitality is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Industry, the Payment Gateway Market is examined across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality. The Banking, Financial Services & Insurance commanded the largest size in the Payment Gateway Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Travel & Hospitality is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Geography, the Payment Gateway Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Payment Gateway Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Payment Gateway Market including 2Checkout, Adyen, Allied Wallet, Ltd., Amazon Payments Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Authorize.Net Corporation, Avenues Payments India Pvt. Ltd., BitPay, Inc., BluePay, Inc., Cardstream Limited, CCBill, LLC, Fiserv, Inc., GoCardless Ltd., Ingenico Group, Merchant Warrior, Paypal Holdings, Inc., Secure Trading Limited, Stripe Inc., Wirecard AG, and Worldpay, Inc..
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Payment Gateway Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Payment Gateway Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Payment Gateway Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Payment Gateway Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Payment Gateway Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Payment Gateway Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Payment Gateway Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Industry Outlook
3.4. Type Outlook
3.5. Geography Outlook
3.6. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rise in the use of mobile wallets as well as advancements in mobile payment technology
5.1.1.2. Increase in online transactions along with the emergence of the token system, cash pooling, and cashless transactions
5.1.1.3. Development of new standards to govern the flow of money
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Potential issues related to processing multiple currencies and system integration
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing adoption of payment-as-a-service model
5.1.3.2. Potential adoption of crypto payments by merchants
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Data breaches and evolving cyberattacks
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Payment Gateway Market, By Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hosted
6.3. Integrated
7. Global Payment Gateway Market, By Industry
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Aerospace & Defense
7.3. Automotive & Transportation
7.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
7.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate
7.6. Consumer Goods & Retail
7.7. Education
7.8. Energy & Utilities
7.9. Government & Public Sector
7.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences
7.11. Information Technology
7.12. Manufacturing
7.13. Media & Entertainment
7.14. Telecommunication
7.15. Travel & Hospitality
8. Americas Payment Gateway Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Payment Gateway Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. South Korea
9.10. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Payment Gateway Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis
11.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
11.5. Competitive Scenario
11.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.5.4. Investment & Funding
11.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. 2Checkout
12.2. Adyen
12.3. Allied Wallet, Ltd.
12.4. Amazon Payments Inc.
12.5. Ant Financial Services Group
12.6. Authorize.Net Corporation
12.7. Avenues Payments India Pvt. Ltd.
12.8. BitPay, Inc.
12.9. BluePay, Inc.
12.10. Cardstream Limited
12.11. CCBill, LLC
12.12. Fiserv, Inc.
12.13. GoCardless Ltd.
12.14. Ingenico Group
12.15. Merchant Warrior
12.16. Paypal Holdings, Inc.
12.17. Secure Trading Limited
12.18. Stripe Inc.
12.19. Wirecard AG
12.20. Worldpay, Inc.
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkzbv8
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article