Worldwide Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry to 2025 - Featuring Medtronic, Boston Scientific & Abbott Laboratories Among Others
Sep 15, 2020, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type (Angioplasty Balloon, Stent, Catheters (Angiography, IVUS), Plaque Modification (Atherectomy, Thrombectomy), Hemodynamic Flow Alteration, IVC Filters, Guidewires), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global peripheral vascular devices market is projected to reach USD 12,670.8 million by 2025 from an estimated USD 9,232.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%.
The rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, approval of new and advanced products, and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the growth of the peripheral vascular devices.
Atherectomy devices accounted for the larger share of the plaque modification devices market in 2019.
Based on type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy and thrombectomy. In 2019, the atherectomy devices segment accounted for the larger market share, mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.
Embolic protection devices accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2019.
Based on type, the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market is segmented into embolic protection devices and chronic total occlusion devices. In 2019, the embolic protection devices segment accounted for the larger share of the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market. This can be attributed to the advantages of EPDs over CTO devices, such as the ability to capture embolic debris without interrupting continuous blood flow.
Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In this report, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the presence of a large pool of aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and rising focus of key players in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Overview
4.2 Angioplasty Stents Market, by Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)
4.3 North American Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Type of Angioplasty Stent & Country
4.4 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Geographic Snapshot
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Prevalence of Peripheral Vascular Diseases
5.2.1.2 Product Approvals
5.2.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Product Failures and Recalls
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Availability of Alternative Treatments
5.2.5 COVID-19 Impact on the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market
6 Angioplasty Balloons Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Old/Normal Balloons
6.2.1 Old/Normal Balloons Will Continue to Dominate the Angioplasty Balloons Market in 2025
6.3 Drug-Eluting Balloons
6.3.1 Drug-Eluting Balloons to Witness the Highest Growth in the Angioplasty Balloons Market During the Forecast Period
6.4 Cutting and Scoring Balloons
6.4.1 Use of Cutting Balloon Procedures is Limited Since Medication is Considered the Primary Treatment for Atherosclerosis
7 Angioplasty Stents Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Drug-Eluting Stents
7.2.1 Drug-Eluting Stents to Witness Higher Adoption Primarily Due to the Reduced Restenosis Rate Associated With These Products
7.3 Bare-Metal Stents
7.3.1 Increasing Use of Drug-Eluting Stents to Restrain Market Growth
7.3.2 Bare-Metal Stents, by Delivery Platform
7.3.2.1 Balloon-Expandable Stents
7.3.2.2 Self-Expandable Stents
8 Catheters Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Angiography Catheters
8.2.1 Angiography Catheters to Dominate the Catheters Market During the Forecast Period
8.3 Guiding Catheters
8.3.1 Guiding Catheters to Account for the Second-Largest Share of the Catheters Market During the Forecast Period
8.4 Ivus/Oct Catheters
8.4.1 Ivus/Oct Catheters Segment to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
9 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts
9.2.1 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
9.3 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts
9.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms to Drive Market Growth in the Coming Years
10 Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, by Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retrievable Filters
10.2.1 Retrievable Filters Segment to Register a Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
10.3 Permanent Filters
10.3.1 Risks Associated With Permanent Filters to Hamper Their Sales During the Forecast Period
11 Plaque Modification Devices Market, by Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Atherectomy Devices
11.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Atherosclerosis as a Result of the Rising Global Prevalence of Obesity-A Key Market Driver
11.3 Thrombectomy Devices
11.3.1 Growing DVT Incidence to Drive the Adoption of Thrombectomy Devices
12 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, by Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Embolic Protection Devices
12.2.1 Increasing Investments in New Technology Development and Increasing Regulatory Approvals to Drive Market Growth
12.3 Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Devices
12.3.1 Increasing Investments in the Development of CTO Devices to Drive Market Growth
13 Other Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Guidewires
13.3 Vascular Closure Devices
13.4 Introducer Sheaths
13.5 Balloon Inflation Devices
14 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.3 Europe
14.4 Asia-Pacific
14.5 Rest of the World
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019
15.3 Competitive Scenario
15.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals
15.3.2 Acquisitions
15.3.3 Agreements
15.3.4 Expansions
15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)
15.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria
15.4.2 Visionary Leaders
15.4.3 Innovators
15.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators
15.4.5 Emerging Companies
15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2019)
15.5.1 Progressive Companies
15.5.2 Starting Blocks
15.5.3 Responsive Companies
15.5.4 Dynamic Companies
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Medtronic
16.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
16.3 Abbott Laboratories
16.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
16.5 Terumo Corporation
16.6 Cordis (A Subsidiary of Cardinal Health, Inc.)
16.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG
16.8 Merit Medical
16.9 Ivascular
16.10 Biosensors International Group Ltd.
16.11 Biotronik
16.12 Penumbra, Inc.
16.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
16.14 Amg International (A Subsidiary of Q3 Medical)
16.15 Endocor GmbH
16.16 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
16.17 Alvimedica
16.18 Cardionovum GmbH
16.19 Smt
16.20 Medinol Ltd.
16.21 Andramed Gmbh.
16.22 Cook
16.23 Rex Medical
16.24 Degania Silicone Ltd
16.25 Brosmed Medical
17 Adjacent Market
18 Appendix
