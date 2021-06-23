Worldwide Personal Computers Industry to 2030 - Major Players Include Dell, Lenovo Group and Acer Among Others

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Computers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global personal computers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global pcs market is expected to grow from $145.73 billion in 2020 to $161.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $224.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider personal computers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The personal computers market section of the report gives context. It compares the personal computers market with other segments of the personal computers market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the pcs market are Dell, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Lenovo Group Limited, Acer Inc., Apple Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., The Samsung Group, Microsoft Corporation; Alienware; and Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.



The PCs market consists of sales of PCs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide PCs which are a multi-purpose computer for individual use. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included. A personal computer (PC) is a general-purpose, cost-effective device intended for a single end-user to use. PC relies on microprocessor technology, enabling PC manufacturers to mount the complete central processing unit (CPU) to a single chip.



The increasing demand for laptops is a key factor hampering the growth of the personal computers market. Laptops are efficient, weigh less, and are easy to carry around. Many people purchase a laptop only because of its smaller size, so they can either keep it on a desk or move it to different locations around their homes for work. Major laptop producers have announced a surge in the sales of laptops post COVID. Therefore, the increasing demand for laptops restraints the growth of the personal computers market in the forecast period.



The personal computers market covered in this report is segmented by product type into desktop; notebook; workstation; others, by distribution channel into business-to-business (b2b); business-to-consumer (b2c), by application into consumer; commercial; industrial.



In June 2018, Sharp Corporation, a Japan-based company that designs and manufactures electronic products acquired Toshiba Corporation for approximately $36 million. The acquisition involves the transfer of 80.1% of outstanding shares from Toshiba Corporation to Sharp Corporation, which will not only allow the company to have access to the PC market again but also to manufacture devices more cheaply under the umbrella of Foxconn. Toshiba Corporation is Japan-based multinational engineering, and electronics conglomerate corporation. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling smartphones and tablets in Japan and other electronic products such as laptops and LEDs to the rest of the world.



The growing internet penetration is expected to fuel the growth of the personal computers market in the forecast period. Globally, the number of internet users is increasing by more than 7% annually, the average global internet user spends over 6 hours 42 minutes per day online. More than three-quarters of the world's larger economies of internet users go online via desktops and laptops. Furthermore, more than 4.66 billion people are using the internet contributing to about 60% of the world's overall population). Over the twelve months up to October 2020, over 321 million new users arrived online, leading to average growth of around 875,000 new users per day. Therefore, the growing internet penetration drives the growth of the personal computers market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Personal Computers Market Characteristics



3. Personal Computers Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Personal Computers



5. Personal Computers Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Personal Computers Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Personal Computers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Personal Computers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Personal Computers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Desktop

Notebook

Workstation

Others

6.2. Global Personal Computers Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

6.3. Global Personal Computers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Consumer

Commercial

Industrial

7. Personal Computers Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Personal Computers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Personal Computers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Personal Computers Market

9. China Personal Computers Market

10. India Personal Computers Market

11. Japan Personal Computers Market

12. Australia Personal Computers Market

13. Indonesia Personal Computers Market

14. South Korea Personal Computers Market

15. Western Europe Personal Computers Market

16. UK Personal Computers Market

17. Germany Personal Computers Market

18. France Personal Computers Market

19. Eastern Europe Personal Computers Market

20. Russia Personal Computers Market

21. North America Personal Computers Market

22. USA Personal Computers Market

23. South America Personal Computers Market

24. Brazil Personal Computers Market

25. Middle East Personal Computers Market

26. Africa Personal Computers Market

27. Personal Computers Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Personal Computers Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Personal Computers Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Dell

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. The Hewlett-Packard Company

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. Lenovo Group Limited

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. Acer Inc.

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. Apple Inc.

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Personal Computers Market



29. Personal Computers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pkety

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]





For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900





U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

