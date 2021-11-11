Worldwide Pest Control Industry to 2026 - Featuring Rentokil Initial, Rollins and FMC Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pest Control Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis Pest Type (Insect, Termite, Others), Control Method (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, Others), By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pest control market was valued at USD 20335.23 Million in the year 2020 with North America region leading the regional market share. Growing economic activities, population increase, and the consequences of insects, together with pest intolerance, are all driving market growth. The growth in demand for pest management services around the world is being fuelled in part by climate change with an upsurge in fly-borne diseases likely to follow. In order to avert the worst-case situation, pest control services are projected to become more popular among consumers.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry. The long-term effects are projected to impact almost all industries growth during the forecast period. The pandemic is likely to increase the awareness and policing of the potential for viruses and disease to be brought into any establishment, including the office network, and someone should not be surprised to see further legislation and the potential for fines if companies are found wanting.

The performance of the Pest Control services is expected to see further improvement via increased customer focus and new product development in areas such as air purification. Rapid urbanization along with an increasing global population is likely to drive the demand for buildings and infrastructure. As per World Population Prospects 2017, United Nations, the global population is projected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030 and 1.2 billion more by 2050. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the demand for Pest Control over the coming years.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of Pest Control market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Pest Control Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Pest Control Market by Application (Residential, Commercial, Others).

The report analyses the Pest Control Market by Pest Type (Insect, Termite, Others).

The report analyses the Pest Control Market by Control Method (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, Others).

The Global Pest Control Market has been analysed By Region (North Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , LAMEA).

, , LAMEA). The Global Pest Control Market has been analysed By Country ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Spain , France , Italy , China , India , Japan , and Australia ).

, , , , , , , , , and ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Application, by Pest Type, by Control Method.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Rentokil Initial PLC, Anticimex, Terminix Global Holdings, Inc., Rollins, INC., Ecolab, FMC Corporation, Cook's Pest Control, Dodson Pest Control, Massey Services INC., and Arrow Exterminators.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Pest Control Market: Product Overview



4. Global Pest Control Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pest Control Market

4.4 Global Pest Control Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Pest Control Market BY Application

5.1 Global Pest Control Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Pest Control Market - By Application

5.3 By Residential- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Pest Control Market Segmentation, By Pest Type

6.1 Global Pest Control Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Pest Control Market: By Pest Type (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Insect- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Termite- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Pest Control Market Segmentation, By Control Methods

7.1 Global Pest Control Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Pest Control Market: By Control Methods (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Chemical Method- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Mechanical Method- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 By Biological Method- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Pest Control Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Pest Control Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. North America Pest Control Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Europe Pest Control Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Pest Control Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global Pest Control Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Pest Control Market Drivers

12.2 Global Pest Control Market Restraints

12.3 Global Pest Control Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Pest Control Market - By Application (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Pest Control Market - By Pest Type (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Pest Control Market - By Control Method (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Pest Control Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Pest Control Market

14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Pest Control Market



15. Global Pest Control Market: Merger & Acquisitions



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Rentokil Initial plc.

16.2 Rollins, INC.

16.3 Terminix Global Holdings, INC.

16.4 Ecolab

16.5 Anticimex

16.6 Dodson Pest Control

16.7 Arrow Exterminators

16.8 Massey Services INC.

16.9 FMC Corporation

16.10 Cook's Pest Control



17. About the Publisher



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnv9m0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

