Worldwide PET Bottle Industry to 2026 - Players Include Rexam, Berry Global & Graham Packaging Company Among Others
Mar 08, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PET Bottle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global PET bottle market reached a volume of 13.1 Million Tons in 2020. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) refers to a thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family which is widely used for manufacturing plastic bottles. In comparison with PP, HDPE and PVC bottles, PET bottles are more durable, transparent, lightweight, non-reactive, cost-effective and thermally stable. Moreover, they are environment-friendly and can be recycled repeatedly which further reduces their manufacturing cost. Primarily used in the packaging of drinking water and beverages, PET bottles are also gaining prominence as a packaging solution for salad dressings, household cleaners, medicines, dish detergents and mouthwashes. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global PET bottle market to exhibit moderate growth in the next few years.
Global PET Bottle Market Drivers:
- The rising trend of westernization, inflating disposable incomes and altering food patterns of consumers have increased the demand for bottled beverages, particularly in developing countries like India and China. Additionally, hectic lifestyles have enabled consumers to opt for on-the-go beverages.
- Due to their flexibility, PET bottles can be molded into numerous shapes to improve their appearance and utility. For brand differentiation, manufacturers are focusing on unique packaging and different-sized packs which are spurring the demand for PET bottles with customized shapes, colors and designs.
- Advancements in technology have created a positive outlook for the PET bottle market. For instance, manufacturers have introduced a plasma-based coating which makes PET bottles more impervious in nature. Apart from this, they have also started utilizing silver to increase the product shelf life.
- Recent changes in packaging regulations of various countries have also influenced the PET bottles industry. For example, in line with the new German Packaging Act, manufacturers are inventing new interior coating processes like FreshSafe PET that makes bottle-to-bottle recycling possible. Moreover, the concept of InnoPET FormFill, which molds and fills plastic containers in one step, has received positive response as it reduces total energy consumption, occupies less space and increases savings in comparison with BloFill systems.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the PET bottle industry has been examined along with detailed profiles of the major players operating in the market. Some of the leading players are:
- Amcor Limited
- Cospack America Corporation
- BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG
- Rexam, Inc.
- Berry Global, Inc
- Graham Packaging Company Inc.
- Container Corporation of Canada
- Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.
- Constar Internationals, Inc.
- Alpha Packaging
- Alpack Plastics
- Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
- Resilux NV
Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the global PET bottle market size in 2019?
2. What will be the PET bottle market outlook in the coming years?
3. What are the major PET bottle industry trends?
4. What are the major PET bottle industry drivers?
5. Who are the leading PET bottle industry players?
6. Which is the largest regional PET bottle market?
7. What will be the PET bottle industry growth rate during the next five years (2020-2025)?
8. What are the leading distribution channels in the PET bottle market?
9. What is the key technology type used for manufacturing PET bottles?
10. What is the major end use of the PET bottle market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global PET Bottles Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Capacity
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Color
5.7 Market Breakup by Technology Type
5.8 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Capacity
6.1 High
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Medium
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Low
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Business to Business
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Retail
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
7.2.2.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.2 Convenience Stores
7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.3 Online
7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.4 Others
7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Color
8.1 Transparent
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Coloured
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Technology Type
9.1 Stretch Blow Molding
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Injection Molding
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Extrusion Blow Molding
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Thermoforming
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-Use
10.1 Packaged Water
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD's)
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Food Bottles and Jars
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Non-Food Bottles and Jars
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Fruit Juice
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Beer
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Raw Material Suppliers
13.3 Manufacturers
13.4 Distributors
13.5 Exporters
13.6 Retailers
13.7 End-Users
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
15.1 Key Price Indicators
15.2 Price Structure
15.3 Price Trends
16 PET Bottle Manufacturing Process
16.1 Product Overview
16.2 Detailed Process Flow
16.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
16.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
17 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
17.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
17.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
17.3 Plant Layout
17.4 Plant Machinery
17.5 Machinery Pictures
17.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
17.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
17.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
17.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
17.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
17.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
17.12 Other Capital Investments
18 Loans and Financial Assistance
19 Project Economics
19.1 Capital Cost of the Project
19.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
19.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
19.4 Taxation and Depreciation
19.5 Income Projections
19.6 Expenditure Projections
19.7 Financial Analysis
19.8 Profit Analysis
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Market Structure
20.2 Key Players
20.3 Profiles of Key Players
20.3.1 Amcor Limited
20.3.2 Cospack America Corporation
20.3.3 Bericap GmbH & Co. KG
20.3.4 Rexam, Inc.
20.3.5 Berry Global, Inc
20.3.6 Graham Packaging Company Inc.
20.3.7 Container Corporation of Canada
20.3.8 Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.
20.3.9 Constar Internationals, Inc.
20.3.10 Alpha Packaging
20.3.11 Alpack Plastics
20.3.12 Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
20.3.13 Resilux NV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0nnhy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article