Worldwide Pet Care Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pet Care (Food, Healthcare, Accessories, Grooming) Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed performance analysis of each segment present in the global pet care market concerning different regions. The global pet care industry has grown at a rapid pace in the last couple of years, with more people attracted towards adopting dog and cat as a pet and considering them as their family member. Apart from this, people are also attracted to installing fish aquarium at home, office, or any institution and having birds or other small animals as pets.



With an increasing awareness related to nutritious pet food, pet owners are concern more about pet health and have started providing them with healthier food options. These ingredients are available in the form of animal derivative, plant derivatives, cereals derivative, etc. Apart from providing better food, the pet owners are also intended to availing better health care, enable them with new aged accessories, and ensure better grooming facilities.



Globally the pet care market is an amalgamation of pet foods, pet accessories, pet health care, and pet grooming products. The report is segmented into major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The market is been highly driven by the dominant North American region which is then followed by Europe. Among these top-performing regions, Asia Pacific has shown promising growth in terms of the revenue generated from pet care products. The surge in the adaption of pet care products will let the Asia Pacific region to be among the leading markets with expected revenue of nearly USD 25 Billion by 2025.



From the analysis carried out over the pet care market, pet foods are at the dominating position. Companies have been very much active in organic and herbal food that has gained pet owners' attention. The segment is followed by pet health care services, a combination of healthcare, accessories & grooming products. The growing need to control zoonotic diseases spread and advances in drug development for effective animal health will be a driving reason in the global animal healthcare industry.



Major companies present in the market



Nestle SA, Mars Incorporated, Colgate-Palmolive, J M Smucker, Blue-Buffalo, Champion Pet Foods, United Pet Group Inc, PLB International, Scott Pet, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Laroy Group, Deuerer GmbH, Heristo AG, Well Pet, Proveedora La Perla S.A. de C.V., NicoluzziRacoes, Raw Gold, Promeal Ltd., Heritage Foods Kenya Ltd., Lider Pet Food, De Haan Pet Food



