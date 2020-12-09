Worldwide Pet Care Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers and Challenges
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pet Care (Food, Healthcare, Accessories, Grooming) Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed performance analysis of each segment present in the global pet care market concerning different regions. The global pet care industry has grown at a rapid pace in the last couple of years, with more people attracted towards adopting dog and cat as a pet and considering them as their family member. Apart from this, people are also attracted to installing fish aquarium at home, office, or any institution and having birds or other small animals as pets.
With an increasing awareness related to nutritious pet food, pet owners are concern more about pet health and have started providing them with healthier food options. These ingredients are available in the form of animal derivative, plant derivatives, cereals derivative, etc. Apart from providing better food, the pet owners are also intended to availing better health care, enable them with new aged accessories, and ensure better grooming facilities.
Globally the pet care market is an amalgamation of pet foods, pet accessories, pet health care, and pet grooming products. The report is segmented into major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The market is been highly driven by the dominant North American region which is then followed by Europe. Among these top-performing regions, Asia Pacific has shown promising growth in terms of the revenue generated from pet care products. The surge in the adaption of pet care products will let the Asia Pacific region to be among the leading markets with expected revenue of nearly USD 25 Billion by 2025.
From the analysis carried out over the pet care market, pet foods are at the dominating position. Companies have been very much active in organic and herbal food that has gained pet owners' attention. The segment is followed by pet health care services, a combination of healthcare, accessories & grooming products. The growing need to control zoonotic diseases spread and advances in drug development for effective animal health will be a driving reason in the global animal healthcare industry.
Major companies present in the market
Nestle SA, Mars Incorporated, Colgate-Palmolive, J M Smucker, Blue-Buffalo, Champion Pet Foods, United Pet Group Inc, PLB International, Scott Pet, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Laroy Group, Deuerer GmbH, Heristo AG, Well Pet, Proveedora La Perla S.A. de C.V., NicoluzziRacoes, Raw Gold, Promeal Ltd., Heritage Foods Kenya Ltd., Lider Pet Food, De Haan Pet Food
Aspects covered in this report
- Global pet care market with its value and forecast along with its segments
- Country-wise pet care market analysis
- Various divers and challenges
- Ongoing trends and developments
- Five force models
- Top profiled companies
- Strategic recommendation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Methodology
3 Regional Analysis
4 Global Pet Population Analysis
5 Global Pet Care Market Outlook
5.1 Market Size By Value By Segment
5.2 Market Share
5.3 Global Pet Food Market Outlook
5.4 Global Pet Healthcare Market Outlook
5.5 Global Pet Accessories Market Outlook
5.6 Global Pet Grooming Market Outlook
6 North America Pet Care Market Outlook
6.1 Market Size by Value
6.2 Market Share
6.3 North America Pet Food Market Outlook
6.4 North America Pet Healthcare Market Outlook
6.5 North America Pet Accessories Market Outlook
6.6 North America Pet Grooming Market Outlook
7 USA Pet Care Market Outlook
7.1 USA Pet Food Market Outlook
7.2 USA Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
8 Mexico Pet Care Market Outlook
8.1 Mexico Pet Food Market Outlook
8.2 Mexico Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
9 Canada Pet Care Market Outlook
9.1 Canada Pet Food Market Outlook
9.2 Canada Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
10 Rest of North America Pet Care Market Outlook
10.1 Rest of North America Pet Food Market Outlook
10.2 Rest of NA Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
11 South America Pet Care Market Outlook
11.1 Market Size By Value
11.2 Market Share
11.3 South America Pet Food Market Outlook
11.4 South America Pet Healthcare Market Outlook
11.5 South America Pet Accessories Market Outlook
11.6 South America Pet Grooming Market Outlook
12 Brazil Pet Care Market Outlook
12.1 Brazil Pet Food Market Outlook
12.2 Brazil Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
13 Argentina Pet Care Market Outlook
13.1 Argentina Pet Food Market Outlook
13.2 Argentina Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
14 Chile Pet Care Market Outlook
14.1 Chile Pet Food Market Outlook
14.2 Chile Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
15 Rest of South America Pet Care Market Outlook
15.1 Rest of South America Pet Food Market Outlook
15.2 Rest of South America Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
16 Europe Pet Care Market Outlook
16.1 Market Size By Value
16.2 Market Share
16.3 Europe Pet Food Market Outlook
16.4 Europe Pet Healthcare Market Outlook
16.5 Europe Pet Accessories Market Outlook
16.6 Europe Pet Grooming Market Outlook
17 United Kingdom Pet Care Market Outlook
17.1 United Kingdom Pet Food Market Outlook
17.2 United Kingdom Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
18 France Pet Care Market Outlook
18.1 France Pet Food Market Outlook
18.2 France Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
19 Italy Pet Care Market Outlook
19.1 Italy Pet Food Market Outlook
19.2 Italy Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
20 Germany Pet Care Market Outlook
20.1 Germany Pet Food Market Outlook
20.2 Germany Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
21 Rest Of Europe Pet Care Market Outlook
21.1 Rest Of Europe Pet Food Market Outlook
21.2 Rest Of Europe Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
22 Asia Pacific Pet Care Market Outlook
22.1 Market Size By Value
22.2 Market Share
22.3 Asia Pacific Pet Food Market Outlook
22.4 Asia Pacific Pet Healthcare Market Outlook
22.5 Asia Pacific Pet Accessories Market Outlook
22.6 Asia Pacific Pet Grooming Market Outlook
23 China Pet Care Market Outlook
23.1 China Pet Food Market Outlook
23.2 China Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
24 Japan Pet Care Market Outlook
24.1 Japan Pet Food Market Outlook
24.2 Japan Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
25 Australia Pet Care Market Outlook
25.1 Australia Pet Food Market Outlook
25.2 Australia Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
26 India Pet Care Market Outlook
26.1 India Pet Food Market Outlook
26.2 India Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
27 Rest Of Asia Pacific Pet Care Market Outlook
27.1 Rest Of Asia Pacific Pet Food Market Outlook
27.2 Rest Of Asia Pacific Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
28 Middle East Pet Care Market Outlook
28.1 Market Size By Value
28.2 Market Share
28.3 Middle East Pet Food Market Outlook
28.4 Middle East Pet Healthcare Market Outlook
28.5 Middle East Pet Accessories Market Outlook
28.6 Middle East Pet Grooming Market Outlook
29 UAE Pet Care Market Outlook
29.1 UAE Pet Food Market Outlook
29.2 UAE Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
30 Saudi Arabia Pet Care Market Outlook
30.1 Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Outlook
30.2 Saudi Arabia Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
31 Rest Of Middle East Pet Care Market Outlook
31.1 Rest Of Middle East Pet Food Market Outlook
31.2 Rest Of Middle East Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
32 Africa Pet Care Market Outlook
32.1 Market Size By Value
32.2 Market Share
32.3 Africa Pet Food Market Outlook
32.4 Africa Pet Healthcare Market Outlook
32.5 Africa Pet Accessories Market Outlook
32.6 Africa Pet Grooming Market Outlook
33 South Africa Pet Care Market Outlook
33.1 South Africa Pet Food Market Outlook
33.2 South Africa Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
34 Rest Of Africa Pet Care Market Outlook
34.1 Rest Of Africa Pet Food Market Outlook
34.2 Rest Of Africa Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook
35 Policy & Regulatory Landscape
36 Market Dynamics
36.1 Key Drivers
36.2 Key Challenges
37 Market Trends & Developments
37.1 Smart Pet Products And Apps
37.2 Growing Trends Of Insurance For Pets
37.3 Personalization As The Need Of Time
37.4 Ownership Of Small Pets
37.5 Pet Health Concern Have Surged The Demand For Organic Products
37.6 Gradual transformation from the conventional brick & mortar to online retailing
38 Competitive Landscape
38.1 Porters Five Forces
38.2 Company Profiles
39 Strategic Recommendation
40 Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42erlv
