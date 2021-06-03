Worldwide Pet Food Industry to 2026 - Leading Players Include Mars Petcare, Nestle Purina Pet Care and Hill's Pet Nutrition

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet food market reached a value of US$ 108 Billion in 2020. Over the years, the growing number of pet-owners has resulted in an extensive demand for pet food. Research and studies conducted by the manufacturers have also increased their knowledge of pet nutrition. In-line with this, they are now offering products which ensure palatability and meet the nutritional requirements of pets.

Moreover, several pet food associations and federations have introduced strict legislation for the manufacturers to produce safe and high-quality pet food. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pet food market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

As pet food helps in combating skin allergies and infections as well as improving the overall health and life expectancy of pets, the owners are increasingly looking for pet food products that address these health concerns. Manufacturers are also introducing products specific to the breed, age and size of pets in smaller, disposable, single-serve containers in order to offer convenience to both the pets and owners. Apart from this, pet food companies are developing organic variants which are made using ingredients that are grown without the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, hormones or antibiotics. This has increased consumer's interest in natural formulations, thereby increasing the potential of the companies to further diversify their offerings.

Competitive Landscape:



The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Mars Petcare Inc.

Nestle Purina Pet Care

Hill's Pet Nutrition

The J.M. Smucker Company

This report provides a deep insight into the global pet food industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a pet food manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the pet food industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pet food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global pet food market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pet food market?

What are the major pet types in the global pet food market?

What are the various product types in the global pet food market?

What are the different pricing segments in the global pet food market?

What are the key ingredients in the global pet food market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global pet food market?

What are the price trends of pet food?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pet food market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pet food market?

What is the structure of the global pet food market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global pet food market ?

What are the profit margins in the global pet food market ?

What are the key requirements for setting up a pet food manufacturing plant?

How is pet food manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a pet food manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a pet food manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a pet food manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a pet food manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for pet food?

What are the transportation requirements for pet food?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a pet food manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a pet food manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a pet food manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a pet food manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a pet food manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a pet food manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pet Food Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by Pet Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Pricing Type

5.9 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

5.10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.11 Market Forecast

5.12 Trade Data

5.12.1 Imports

5.12.2 Exports

5.13 SWOT Analysis

5.14 Value Chain Analysis

5.15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.16 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market by Pet Type

7.1 Dog Food

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cat Food

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market by Product Type

8.1 Dry Pet Food

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Wet and Canned Pet Food

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Snacks and Treats

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market by Pricing Type

9.1 Mass Products

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Premium Products

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market by Ingredient Type

10.1 Animal Derived

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Plant Derived

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market by Distribution Channel

11.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Specialty Stores

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Online Stores

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Others

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



13 Pet Food Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



15 Loans and Financial Assistance



16 Project Economics

17 Key Player Profiles

17.1 Mars Petcare Inc.

17.2 Nestle Purina Pet Care

17.3 Hill's Pet Nutrition

17.4 Procter & Gamble Co.

17.5 The J.M. Smucker Company

