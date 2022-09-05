Worldwide Pet Milk Replacement Products Industry to 2030 - Players Include Pet-Ag, Beaphar, Petlife International and Royal Canin Among Others

Sep 05, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Milk Replacement Products Market, by Pet Type ; by Form ; by Distribution Channel and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mother milk is one of the important factors that is necessary for maintaining good health in early days of both puppies and kittens after their birth. Milk replacement products such as powdered or liquid milk, which are derived from other mammalian sources such as goat or cow provide a healthy option for nourishment of puppies and kittens.
These products are supplemented with necessary nutrients required by puppies and kittens such as protein, vitamins, and calcium. The nutritional benefits offered by pet milk replacement products are expected to drive growth of market over the forecast period.
The composition of pet milk replacers such as amount of milk solids and the type & quantity of proteins & fat contents are regulated by various guidelines given by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), National Research Council (NRC), and European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF) among others.
For instance, NRC is a council organized by the US National Academy of Sciences. The NRC ad hoc Committee on dog and cat nutrition set the nutritional requirements for dogs and cats in 2006. Pet milk replacement products have to comply with these requirements in order to ensure quality of the product.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global pet milk replacement products market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global pet milk replacement products market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Pet-Ag, Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Beaphar B.V., Petlife International Ltd., Royal Canin, Toplife Formula, GNC Holdings Inc., Grober Nutrition Inc, Versele-laga, and Manna Pro Products LLC
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global pet milk replacement products market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Pet milk replacement products manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global pet milk replacement products market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Pet Type
- Market Snippet, By Form
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Pet Milk Replacement Products Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Pet Milk Replacement Products Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Pet Milk Replacement Products Market, By Pet Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Puppies
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Kittens
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Pet Milk Replacement Products Market, By Form, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Dry
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Liquid
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Pet Milk Replacement Products Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Pet Retail
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Mass
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Farm
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Online
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Veterinary
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Pet Distribution
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Pet Milk Replacement Products Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Pet-Ag, Inc.
- The Hartz Mountain Corporation.
- Beaphar B.V.
- Petlife International Ltd.. .
- Royal Canin.
- Toplife Formula.
- GNC Holdings Inc..
- Grober Nutrition Inc.
- Versele-laga
- Manna Pro Products LLC.
10. Section
