Worldwide Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Industry to 2026 - Growing Need for Cell and Gene Therapies Presents Opportunities

he Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 99,447.97 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 107,614.57 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% reaching USD 162,698.32 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market, including AbbVie, Inc., Aenova Group GmbH, Almac Group, AMRI Global, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, Cambrex Corporation, Catalent, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Delwis Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Famar Health Care Services, Fareva, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Lonza Group AG, Pfizer Inc., Recipharm AB, Serum Institute of India Ltd., Siegfried Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising demand for generics and biological therapies

5.2.2. Increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D

5.2.3. Increasing number of CDMOs and rising investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Introduction of serialization

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increasing focus on nuclear medicine and specialty drugs

5.4.2. Growing need for cell and gene therapies

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Variable trade policies between countries



6. Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market, by Service

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Biologics Manufacturing Services

6.2.1. Biologics API Manufacturing Services

6.2.2. Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services

6.3. Drug Development Services

6.4. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services

6.4.1. Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing

6.4.1.1. Capsule Manufacturing Services

6.4.1.2. Oral Liquid Manufacturing Services

6.4.1.3. Parenteral/Injectable Manufacturing Services

6.4.1.4. Tablet Manufacturing Services

6.4.2. Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing

6.5. Secondary Packaging Services



7. Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Big Pharma

7.3. Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4. Small & Mid-Size Pharma



8. Americas Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. South Korea

9.10. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Quadrant

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. AbbVie, Inc.

12.2. Aenova Group GmbH

12.3. Almac Group

12.4. AMRI Global

12.5. C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG

12.6. Cambrex Corporation

12.7. Catalent, Inc.

12.8. Danaher Corporation

12.9. Delwis Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

12.10. Evonik Industries AG

12.11. Famar Health Care Services

12.12. Fareva

12.13. Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

12.14. Lonza Group AG

12.15. Pfizer Inc.

12.16. Recipharm AB

12.17. Serum Institute of India Ltd.

12.18. Siegfried Holding AG

12.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.20. Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG



13. Appendix



