Worldwide Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Industry to 2026 - Growing Need for Cell and Gene Therapies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market Research Report by Service, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
he Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 99,447.97 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 107,614.57 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% reaching USD 162,698.32 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market, including AbbVie, Inc., Aenova Group GmbH, Almac Group, AMRI Global, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, Cambrex Corporation, Catalent, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Delwis Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Famar Health Care Services, Fareva, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Lonza Group AG, Pfizer Inc., Recipharm AB, Serum Institute of India Ltd., Siegfried Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Rising demand for generics and biological therapies
5.2.2. Increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D
5.2.3. Increasing number of CDMOs and rising investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Introduction of serialization
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Increasing focus on nuclear medicine and specialty drugs
5.4.2. Growing need for cell and gene therapies
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Variable trade policies between countries
6. Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market, by Service
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Biologics Manufacturing Services
6.2.1. Biologics API Manufacturing Services
6.2.2. Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services
6.3. Drug Development Services
6.4. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services
6.4.1. Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing
6.4.1.1. Capsule Manufacturing Services
6.4.1.2. Oral Liquid Manufacturing Services
6.4.1.3. Parenteral/Injectable Manufacturing Services
6.4.1.4. Tablet Manufacturing Services
6.4.2. Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing
6.5. Secondary Packaging Services
7. Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market, by End-user
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Big Pharma
7.3. Generic Pharmaceutical Companies
7.4. Small & Mid-Size Pharma
8. Americas Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. South Korea
9.10. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Quadrant
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. AbbVie, Inc.
12.2. Aenova Group GmbH
12.3. Almac Group
12.4. AMRI Global
12.5. C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG
12.6. Cambrex Corporation
12.7. Catalent, Inc.
12.8. Danaher Corporation
12.9. Delwis Healthcare Pvt Ltd.
12.10. Evonik Industries AG
12.11. Famar Health Care Services
12.12. Fareva
12.13. Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
12.14. Lonza Group AG
12.15. Pfizer Inc.
12.16. Recipharm AB
12.17. Serum Institute of India Ltd.
12.18. Siegfried Holding AG
12.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.20. Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG
13. Appendix
