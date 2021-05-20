Worldwide Pharmaceuticals Contract Development & Manufacturing Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Biological Therapies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceuticals Contract Development & Manufacturing Market (2021-2026) by Service, End-user, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis, Infogence Competitive Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market is estimated to be $107.2 billion 2021 and is expected to reach $152.6 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The Pharmaceutical Market is changing very rapidly. Emerging global markets and pricing pressures are responsible for the transformation of these companies. In such a scenario, providers to the pharmaceutical industries such as contract developers and manufacturers need to transform to sustain in the market and match the competitiveness of the marketplace. Distinguished offerings to the customers are the only way to grow the business. Those that can fill this gap by taking benefit of the transformative nature of the industry can only emerge as market leaders.



One of the reasons for the increase in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing industry is the growth of developing biotech. Most of the companies are continuously involved in the development of complex drug compounds to address a specific disease. Most of the companies lack the infrastructure required for formulation, clinical, and regulatory agency submission. Commonly, the final decision for these companies is to sell to a big player in the pharma or a biotech market. A partnership with a pharmaceutical contract manufacturer can provide another viable option. By working cooperatively, an emergent biotech company, an established donor company, and a pharmaceutical contract manufacturer can move a product into the global markets.



The increasing level of mergers and acquisition activities are resulting in the consolidation of the contract service providers. The growth of the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market is driven by the increasing demand for generics across the globe. The increasing investment in pharmaceutical R&D by the companies pushes the growth of the market upwards.



The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market are hindered by the inadequate capacity utilization of manufacturing facilities by the companies. The poor-capacity utilization of the manufacturing unit is caused due to the inefficiency of different sub-processes involved in the production process, which further results in low production. The low production is responsible for decreased revenue, thus affecting the overall pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.



Dynamic changes witnessed in this sector, coupled with severe pressure over the profit margins, are anticipated to restrain growth. Stringent and complex Government regulatory requirements are also attributive to slow progress.



Growing Demand for Generics

Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

Investments in Advanced Manufacturing Technologies by CDMOS

The increasing lead time and logistics costs

Strict Governmental Regulations Needed for the Approval of drugs

Increasing Demand for Biological therapies

Growing Focus on Specialty Medicines

Growth in the Nuclear Medicine Sector

Increasing Demand for Cell and Gene therapies

Managing Costs and Astutely Investing in Technology

Some of the companies covered in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd, Recipharm AB, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Famar Health Care Services, Abbvie Inc., Aenova Group, Consort Medical Plc, and others.



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products. Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share. Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

