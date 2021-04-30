Worldwide Photocatalytic Materials and Coatings Industry to 2031 - Latest Product and Technology Developments

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Photocatalytic Materials and Coatings to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The development of nanostructured photocatalytic additives and coatings offers opportunities to solve environmental issues such as clean air, pollutant degradation and providing a clean and sustainable environment via environmental remediation, CO2 photoreduction to fuels, water splitting, H2 production, bacterial and viral disinfection and suitable organic syntheses.

Of the many semiconductor heterogeneous photocatalysts, titanium dioxide (TiO2) is the most widely used due to its photostability, intrinsic electronic and surface properties, non-toxicity, cost-effectiveness, and environmental friendliness. However TiO2 photocatalysis suffers from several drawback, leading to the development of other materials such as nanoscale zinc oxide, carbon nitride g-C3N4, metal-organic framework (MOF) compounds, graphene-based photocatalysts, BiOCl, black phosphorus, ZnFe2O4, all of which are covered in this report.

Applications of photocatalytic materials and coatings include:

Self-sterilising, long-lasting clear coatings that kill viruses and bacteria for application in the home, corporate offices, restaurants and bars, healthcare facilities, industrial workplaces, hospitality and retail stores

Degradation of pollutants and maintaining air quality

Self-cleaning architectural glass

Processes for treating industrial emissions

Self-cleaning automotive glass

Roof coatings to reduce pollution through the degradation of sulfur and nitrogen oxides

Road and tunnel coatings

Medical (self-disinfecting coatings)

Self-cleaning exterior paints

Coatings for the elimination of VOCs and odours in public spaces

Water purification

Air purification (indoor)

Self-cleaning solar cell coatings

Applications make use of the self-cleaning, anti-fogging, anti-microbial or water cleaving properties. In indoor environments, most surfaces, e.g. ceramic tiles, windows glass or paper, are gradually covered with organic matter such as oils, dirt, and smoke residue and become fouled. Use of photocatalytic coatings that are activated under visible light irradiation can address these issues. Companies are now actively seeking solutions that kill bacteria using light sources commonly present in homes (near UV and visible light).

Report contents includes:

Market drivers and trends

Latest product and technology developments 2020-2021

Anti-viral and anti-microbial applications

Photocatalytic coatings in glass, building and construction, pollutant degradation, indoor air filtration, water treatment, medical facilities

In depth assessment of photocatalytic materials including titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, metal-organic frameworks (MOF), ZnFe204, carbon nitride, silica carbide, graphene oxide, BiOCl and black phosphorus

Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2031

More than 60 company profiles. Companies profiled include Advanced Materials-JTJ s.r.o., AM Technology Ltd., Daicel FineChem Ltd., Envision SQ, MACOMA Environmental Technologies, LLC, Maeda Kougyou Co Ltd., Nanoksi Finland Oy, ProfMOF AS, Pureti, Swift Coat Inc and more

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Aims and objectives of the study

1.2 Market definition

2 Executive Summary

2.1 High performance materials and coatings

2.2 Nanomaterials

2.2.1 Advantages

2.2.2 Applications

2.2.3 Anti-viral coatings and surfaces

2.3 Market drivers and trends for photocatalytic materials and coatings

2.3.1 New functionalities and improved properties

2.3.2 Mitigating the spread of disease

2.3.3 Need for more effective protection and improved asset sustainability

2.3.4 Photocatalytic coatings to inhibit microbial contamination

2.3.5 Sustainable coating systems and materials

2.3.6 Need to improve outdoor air quality

2.3.7 Need to improve indoor air quality

2.3.8 Building protection

2.3.9 Reducing emissions

3 Coatings Regulations Related to Photocatalytic Coatings and Nanotitanium Dioxide

3.1 Europe

3.2 United States

3.3 Asia

4 Types of Photocatalytic Materials

4.1 Metal-oxides

4.2 Non-metal oxides

5 Titanium Dioxide Nano Photocatalysts

5.1 Nano-TiO2 based photocatalytic oxidation processes

5.2 Glass coatings

5.3 Interior coatings

5.4 Improving indoor air quality

5.5 Paints

6 Other Metal Oxides

6.1 ZNO

6.2 Metal-organic frameworks (MOF)

6.3 ZnFe2O4

7 Metal Free Photocatalysts

7.1 Carbon nitride g-C3N4

7.2 Silica carbide (SiC)

7.3 Graphene oxide

7.4 BiOCl

7.5 Black phosphorus

8 The Market for Photocatalytic Materials and Coatings

8.1 Market and technical summary

8.2 Development of photocatalytic coatings

8.3 Market drivers and trends

8.4 Benefits of photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings

8.5 Applications

8.5.1 Coatings

8.5.1.1 Self-Cleaning coatings-glass

8.5.1.2 Self-cleaning coatings-building and construction surfaces

8.5.1.3 Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) indoor air filters

8.5.1.4 Medical facilities

8.5.1.5 Antimicrobial coating under indoor light activation

8.5.2 Non-coatings applications

8.5.2.1 Photocatalytic wastewater treatment

8.5.2.2 Water Splitting

8.6 Global market size

8.6.1 Market segmentation

8.6.2 Market revenues 2010-2031

8.7 Regional demand

9 Company Profiles (62 Company Profiles)

10 Ex-Producers and Products

11 References

