Worldwide Plant-based Meat Industry to 2028 - Featuring Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods and Vegetarian Butcher Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Meat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Soy, Pea, Wheat), By Product (Burgers, Sausages), By Type, By End-user, By Storage, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant-based meat market size is projected to reach USD 18.52 billion by 2028 expanding at a CAGR of 20.4%, according to a new report by the publisher. Growing adoption of vegan lifestyle and diet among health-conscious consumers, especially in developed economies are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Growing concerns regarding animal welfare and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission created by the distinguished practices of the meat industry, together with celebrity endorsements of vegan/vegetarian diets are projected to augment the demand for plant-based meat products. The plant-based meat is predominantly consumed in the Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe (HORECA) sector.



Key companies in the industry are collaborating with fast-food joints and restaurant chains to promote the adoption of their products. For instance, fast-food joints, such as Burger King, MacDonald's, and Subway, are launching new vegan meat products to capitalize on the industry dominated by health-conscious customers. Plant-based meat burgers are likely to exhibit steady growth over the coming years on account of rising consumer concerns regarding conventional meat products in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. These types of burgers have low gluten and fat contents, which make them a highly favored product among health-conscious individuals.



Plant-based Meat Market Report Highlights

The plant-based meat sausages product segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period

Rising preference for plant-based diets and increased sales of sausages through retail channels are anticipated to spur the segment growth

Soy-based products accounted for the largest market share of more than 48% in 2019 on account of high demand due to their protein-rich contents

The rising popularity of the vegan diet, particularly in European countries, has pushed the demand for plant-based meat products in the region

In June 2020 , Starbucks, in collaboration with Impossible Foods Inc., introduced the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, which is made with plant-based sausage, to its menu in most of its locations in the U.S. It was launched as the Starbucks' sustainability initiative to meet the rising consumer demand for plant-based meat options

