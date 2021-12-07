Worldwide Plant-based Meat Industry to 2028 - Featuring Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods and Vegetarian Butcher Among Others

Dec 07, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Meat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Soy, Pea, Wheat), By Product (Burgers, Sausages), By Type, By End-user, By Storage, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global plant-based meat market size is projected to reach USD 18.52 billion by 2028 expanding at a CAGR of 20.4%, according to a new report by the publisher. Growing adoption of vegan lifestyle and diet among health-conscious consumers, especially in developed economies are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.
Growing concerns regarding animal welfare and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission created by the distinguished practices of the meat industry, together with celebrity endorsements of vegan/vegetarian diets are projected to augment the demand for plant-based meat products. The plant-based meat is predominantly consumed in the Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe (HORECA) sector.
Key companies in the industry are collaborating with fast-food joints and restaurant chains to promote the adoption of their products. For instance, fast-food joints, such as Burger King, MacDonald's, and Subway, are launching new vegan meat products to capitalize on the industry dominated by health-conscious customers. Plant-based meat burgers are likely to exhibit steady growth over the coming years on account of rising consumer concerns regarding conventional meat products in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. These types of burgers have low gluten and fat contents, which make them a highly favored product among health-conscious individuals.
Plant-based Meat Market Report Highlights
- The plant-based meat sausages product segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period
- Rising preference for plant-based diets and increased sales of sausages through retail channels are anticipated to spur the segment growth
- Soy-based products accounted for the largest market share of more than 48% in 2019 on account of high demand due to their protein-rich contents
- The rising popularity of the vegan diet, particularly in European countries, has pushed the demand for plant-based meat products in the region
- In June 2020, Starbucks, in collaboration with Impossible Foods Inc., introduced the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, which is made with plant-based sausage, to its menu in most of its locations in the U.S. It was launched as the Starbucks' sustainability initiative to meet the rising consumer demand for plant-based meat options
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Industry Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related Market Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Technology Framework
3.6. Plant-based Meat Market - Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.3. Industry Challenges
3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Plant-based Meat Market
3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.7.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.7.1.3. Threat of Substitution
3.7.1.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.7.2.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2.2. Economic Landscape
3.7.2.3. Social Landscape
3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.7.2.5. Environmental Landscape
3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape
3.8. Major Strategic Deals & Alliances
Chapter 4. Plant-based Meat Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Plant-based Meat Market: Source Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Soy
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3. Pea
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4. Wheat
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Plant-based Meat Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Plant-based Meat Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Burgers
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Sausages
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4. Patties
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.5. Nuggets, Tenders & Cutlets
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.6. Grounds
5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Plant-based Meat Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Plant-based Meat Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.2. Chicken
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3. Pork
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4. Beef
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5. Fish
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Plant-based Meat Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Plant-based Meat Market: End-user Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.2. Retail
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.3. HORECA
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Plant-based Meat Market: Storage Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Plant-based Meat Market: Storage Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
8.2. Refrigerated
8.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3. Frozen
8.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.4. Shelf-sTable
8.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Plant-based Meat Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry
10.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)
10.3. Vendor Landscape
10.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Chanel Partners
10.3.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2020
10.3.3. Company Ranking Analysis, 2020
10.4. Public Companies
10.4.1. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
10.4.1.1. Market Differentiators
10.4.1.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
10.4.2. SWOT Analysis Of Public Companies
10.5. Private Companies
10.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators
10.5.2. Geographical Presence
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Beyond Meat
11.1.1. Company overview
11.1.2. Financial performance
11.1.3. Product benchmarking
11.1.4. Strategic initiatives
11.2. Impossible Foods Inc.
11.2.1. Company overview
11.2.2. Financial performance
11.2.3. Product benchmarking
11.2.4. Strategic initiatives
11.3. Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast & Maple Leaf)
11.3.1. Company overview
11.3.2. Financial performance
11.3.3. Product benchmarking
11.3.4. Strategic initiatives
11.4. Vegetarian Butcher
11.4.1. Company overview
11.4.2. Financial performance
11.4.3. Product benchmarking
11.4.4. Strategic initiatives
11.5. Conagra, Inc. (Gardein Protein International)
11.5.1. Company overview
11.5.2. Financial performance
11.5.3. Product benchmarking
11.5.4. Strategic initiatives
11.6. Kellogg NA Co. (MorningStar Farms)
11.6.1. Company overview
11.6.2. Financial performance
11.6.3. Product benchmarking
11.6.4. Strategic initiatives
11.7. Quorn
11.7.1. Company overview
11.7.2. Financial performance
11.7.3. Product benchmarking
11.7.4. Strategic initiatives
11.8. Amy's Kitchen, Inc.
11.8.1. Company overview
11.8.2. Financial performance
11.8.3. Product benchmarking
11.8.4. Strategic initiatives
11.9. Tofurky
11.9.1. Company overview
11.9.2. Financial performance
11.9.3. Product benchmarking
11.9.4. Strategic initiatives
11.10. Gold&Green Foods Ltd.
11.10.1. Company overview
11.10.2. Financial performance
11.10.3. Product benchmarking
11.10.4. Strategic initiatives
11.11. Sunfed
11.11.1. Company overview
11.11.2. Financial performance
11.11.3. Product benchmarking
11.11.4. Strategic initiatives
11.12. VBites Foods Limited
11.12.1. Company overview
11.12.2. Financial performance
11.12.3. Product benchmarking
11.12.4. Strategic initiatives
11.13. S Kraft Foods,Inc.
11.13.1. Company overview
11.13.2. Financial performance
11.13.3. Product benchmarking
11.13.4. Strategic initiatives
11.14. Lightlife Foods, Inc.
11.14.1. Company overview
11.14.2. Financial performance
11.14.3. Product benchmarking
11.14.4. Strategic initiatives
11.15. Trader Joe's
11.15.1. Company overview
11.15.2. Financial performance
11.15.3. Product benchmarking
11.15.4. Strategic initiatives
11.16. Yves Veggie Cuisine (The Hain-Celestial Canada, ULC)
11.16.1. Company overview
11.16.2. Financial performance
11.16.3. Product benchmarking
11.16.4. Strategic initiatives
11.17. Marlow Foods Ltd. (Cauldron)
11.17.1. Company overview
11.17.2. Financial performance
11.17.3. Product benchmarking
11.17.4. Strategic initiatives
11.18. Ojah B.V.
11.18.1. Company overview
11.18.2. Financial performance
11.18.3. Product benchmarking
11.18.4. Strategic initiatives
11.19. Moving Mountains
11.19.1. Company overview
11.19.2. Financial performance
11.19.3. Product benchmarking
11.19.4. Strategic initiatives
11.20. Eat JUST Inc.
11.20.1. Company overview
11.20.2. Financial performance
11.20.3. Product benchmarking
11.20.4. Strategic initiatives
11.21. LikeMeat GmbH
11.21.1. Company overview
11.21.2. Financial performance
11.21.3. Product benchmarking
11.21.4. Strategic initiatives
11.22. Gooddot
11.22.1. Company overview
11.22.2. Financial performance
11.22.3. Product benchmarking
11.22.4. Strategic initiatives
11.23. OmniFoods
11.23.1. Company overview
11.23.2. Financial performance
11.23.3. Product benchmarking
11.23.4. Strategic initiatives
11.24. No Evil Foods
11.24.1. Company overview
11.24.2. Financial performance
11.24.3. Product benchmarking
11.24.4. Strategic initiatives
11.25. DR. PRAEGER'S SENSIBLE FOODS
11.25.1. Company overview
11.25.2. Financial performance
11.25.3. Product benchmarking
11.25.4. Strategic initiatives
