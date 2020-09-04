Worldwide POC Imaging Devices Markets to 2030 - Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Regulatory Framework, Patent Analysis, Reimbursement Scenario

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market: Focus on Product Type, Technology Type, Clinical Utility, Application, End User, 23 Countries' Data, COVID-19 Impact, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market was valued to be $8.66 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate, to reach $19.84 billion by 2030.

Point-of-Care imaging devices refer to diagnostic imaging devices that can be taken to where the patient is, instead of carrying the patient to a specific location for a scan. One of the pivotal ideas driving the growth in the adoption of the PoC imaging devices is the need to go bedside. This is the prime objective of several startups in the market.



Thus, accessibility has higher importance than affordability. PoC imaging devices tend to be more affordable as they are smaller and do not involve additional costs. For instance, in the case of fixed MRI systems, the additional cost includes the cost of maintenance and copper-shielding, among others. However, PoC imaging devices, especially the handheld versions, are more economical and are driven by a growing connected world.

Global Market Scenario

This section encompasses information on the limitations and assumptions considered while sizing the market, along with the detailed description and impact analysis for the market dynamics, i.e., growth factors, challenges, and market opportunities. In addition, the report provides a detailed analysis and growth forecast for each segment in the subsequent sections. Country-wise analysis has been provided for 23 leading countries across the globe.

Industry Analysis

The industry analysis section encompasses a description of the industry structure as well as the whole supply chain. Furthermore, this section consists of other forms of analyses, such as patent analysis, impact on the market due to COVID-19, regulatory landscape, and awaited technological developments. The patent analysis section covers the filing trend and analyzes the impact of patent expiration on the market. This section will help the readers stay updated with the latest regulations as well as discuss how the market is likely to unfold during the next ten years.

Expert Quote

When thinking about some advanced medically developed countries such as Japan, or the U.S., there is still not enough Magnetic Resonance (MR) capacity. There are not enough MRI units in the world. The very fact that it has taken MRI forty years to get to 10% technology adoption indicates a poor adoption curve. A different model is needed for bringing the diagnostic value and power of MRI out into the world. PoC MRI is trying to do just that. - Christopher Ward (Commercial Leader - Strategy, Product Marketing, Business Development at Hyperfine Research)

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis: This section includes key insights on the revenue share of the players operating in the market.

Key Strategies & Developments: The section provides information on the recent developments in the market, which includes the following categories - funding activities, partnerships, alliances and business expansions, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings.

Key Companies



The key players contributing to the Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices market are Siemens Healthineers, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison, Canon, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Butterfly Network, Inc., Hyperfine Research, and Hologic, Inc., among others.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key regulations governing the global point-of-care (PoC) imaging devices market?

What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending a major share of their R&D investment?

How is the role of PoC Imaging devices expected to evolve in the future?

What level of impact will the ongoing COVID-19 crisis have on the market in terms of change in demand and the functioning of the supply chain?

Who are the leading players holding a major share of the PoC imaging devices market?

What are the current business models and key strategies adopted by leading players, and how likely are those models to persist in future market scenarios?

What are the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends?

What is the patent landscape like in the global PoC imaging devices market?

What is the current annual demand for PoC imaging devices across different regions, and their growth potential in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the different product types, and how would it change in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the different clinical utilities, and how would it change in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the different diagnostic applications, and how would it change in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the different end-users, and how would it change in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the different technologies and how would it change in the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered

1 Product Definition

1.1 Technology Exclusion Criteria

2 Scope of Research

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.2 Forecast Period Selection Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Data Sources and Categorization

3.4 Criteria for Company Profiles

3.5 Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology

3.6 Data Triangulation

3.7 Assumptions and Limitations

4 Awaited Technological Developments

4.1 Advanced Visualization Technologies Including 3D and Holographic Imaging

4.2 Advent of Artificial Imaging and Machine Learning

5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Regulatory Framework

5.3.1 Regulations for Diagnostic Imaging Systems in the U.S.

5.3.2 Regulations for Diagnostic Imaging Systems in Europe

5.3.3 Regulations in Japan

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Patent Filing Trend

5.5 Reimbursement Scenario

5.5.1 U.S. Reimbursement Scenario

5.5.2 Europe Reimbursement Scenario

5.5.2.1 Germany Reimbursement System

5.5.2.2 France Reimbursement Scenario

5.5.3 U.K. Reimbursement Scenario

5.5.4 Japan Reimbursement Scenario

5.5.5 China Reimbursement Scenario

5.5.5.1 Provincial Reimbursement Issues

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Key Strategies and Developments

6.2.1 Funding Activities

6.2.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

6.2.3 Regulatory and Legal Activities

6.2.4 New Offerings

6.3 Business Model Analysis

7 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market Scenario

7.1 Assumptions and Limitations

7.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

7.3 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Market Dynamics

7.4.1 Impact Analysis

7.4.2 Market Growth-Promoting Factors

7.4.2.1 High Degree of Patient Convenience

7.4.2.2 More Economical than Standard-of-Care Devices

7.4.2.3 Increasing Healthcare Spending - Increased Uptake of Diagnostic Devices

7.4.2.4 Rise in Geriatric Population Causing Change in Adoption Pattern

7.4.3 Market Growth Restraining Factors

7.4.3.1 Errors in Diagnostic Imaging

7.4.3.2 Restrictive Reimbursement Landscape

7.4.3.3 Radiation Risks from Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

7.4.4 Market Growth Opportunities

7.4.4.1 Standardization of Image Acquisition and Storage

7.4.4.2 Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Advanced Computation in Medical Imaging

7.4.4.3 Accelerating the Development of High-Value Imaging Modalities

7.5 Market Estimation Method

7.6 Key Vendors

8 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market (by Product), 2018-2030

8.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

8.2 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market Share (by Product), 2019 and 2030

8.2.1 Cart/Trolley-Based Systems

8.2.2 Handheld Devices and Wearables

8.2.3 Accessories

8.2.4 Other Portable Formats

9 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market (by Technology), 2018-2030

9.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

9.2 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market Share (by Technology), 2019 and 2030

9.2.1 Ultrasound

9.2.2 X-Ray

9.2.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

9.2.4 Others

10 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market (by Clinical Utility)

10.1 Clinical Utility

10.2 Preclinical Utility

11 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market, (by Application)

11.1 General Imaging

11.2 Cardiovascular Imaging

11.3 Vascular Imaging

11.4 Obstetrics and Gynecology Imaging

11.5 Gastroenterology Imaging

11.6 Neurology Imaging

11.7 Urology Imaging

11.8 Other Applications

12 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market, (by End User)

12.1 Hospitals

12.2 Clinics and Laboratories

12.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

12.4 Academic and Research Institutions

12.5 Assisted Living Houses

13 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market, (by Region)

13.1 Overview

13.2 North America Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market

13.3 Europe Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market

13.4 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market

13.5 Latin America Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market

13.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Overview

14.2 BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Role of BK Medical Holding Company in the Global Point-of-Care Imaging Market

14.2.3 BK Medical Holding Company: SWOT Analysis

14.3 Butterfly Network Inc.

14.4 Canon, Inc.

14.5 Digirad Corporation

14.6 Esaote S.p.A.

14.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

14.8 General Electric Company

14.9 Hitachi, Ltd.

14.1 Hologic, Inc.

14.11 Hyperfine

14.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.13 MINDRAY Medical International Co. Ltd.

14.14 Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc.

14.15 Siemens Healthineers

14.16 Stryker Corporation

14.17 Wandong Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

