Worldwide Point-of-Care Diagnostics Industry to 2026 - Featuring Nova Biomedical, Qiagen and Siemens Among Others
Aug 17, 2021, 14:00 ET
The "Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics refer to the medical testing conducted to enable rapid analysis and obtain immediate results. PoC testing involves various portable instruments for glucose monitoring and infectious disease, cardiometabolic and urinalysis testing, among others. It aids in the early detection of critical illnesses, thus providing an enhanced patient-centric approach of healthcare. This kind of medical testing is widely utilized for supplying diagnostic facilities to remote locations where it is difficult to set up clinical laboratories. Owing to this, PoC testing essentials are integrated with medical vehicles, including helicopters, air ambulances, airplanes and spacecraft.
Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Trends:
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, which lead to increased morbidity and mortality rates, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population across the globe, which is more prone to chronic illnesses, is also providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, infectious diseases such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), dengue fever, malaria and influenza require timely diagnosis and rapid screening, which is usually done through PoC diagnostic devices. Additionally, owing to the development of miniaturized devices and the integration with wireless technology, healthcare professionals can maintain electronic medical records (EMR) and provide more personalized intervention to individual patients. These records enable the direct transmission of test results from PoC devices to a specialist in the lab, thus minimizing the chances of discrepancies in the obtained test results. Moreover, the advent of home-testing cancer kits, which can actively monitor and analyze tumor cells, is further acting as a growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including enhanced research and development (R&D) to develop molecular diagnostic devices and the rising awareness for early detection of diseases, are projected to drive the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Instrumentation Laboratory, Johnson & Johnson, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Pts Diagnostics, Qiagen, Siemens, Trinity Biotech, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Blood-Glucose Monitoring Kit
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring Kit
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kit
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Infectious Disease Testing Kit
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Cholesterol Test Strip
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Hematology Testing Kit
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Platform
7.1 Lateral Flow Assays
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Dipsticks
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Microfluidics
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Molecular Diagnostics
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Immunoassays
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Prescription Mode
8.1 Prescription-Based Testing
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 OTC Testing
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Professional Diagnostic Centers
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Home Care
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Research Laboratories
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Beckman Coulter Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Instrumentation Laboratory
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Nova Biomedical Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Pts Diagnostics
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Qiagen
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Siemens
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Trinity Biotech
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
