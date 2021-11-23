Worldwide Point-of-Purchase Display Industry to 2026 - Growing Awareness Among Retail Shop Owners Presents Opportunities

Nov 23, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Purchase Display Market Research Report by Material, by Product, by Industry, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market size was estimated at USD 16.92 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 18.47 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.51% to reach USD 29.19 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Point-of-Purchase Display Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market, including Allegra Network LLC, Ashtonne Packaging, Bling Bling Creative Custom Packaging, Boxmaster, Cardboard Cutout Standees, DS Smith PLC, Felbro, Inc., FFR Merchandising Company, Great Little Box Company Ltd., International Paper Company, KSF Global Ltd, Marketing Alliance Group Inc., Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, Mitchel-Lincoln Packaging Ltd., Noble Industries Inc., Pratt Industries Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Sonoco Products Company, TPH Global Solutions, and WestRock Company.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rise in the retail industry
5.1.1.2. Growing need for cost-effective marketing tools
5.1.1.3. Transforming retail sector with digital POP display
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Growing e-commerce sites
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing awareness among retail shop owners
5.1.3.2. Developing organized retail market in emerging economies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Rising competition and saturation in developed countries
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Point-of-Purchase Display Market, by Material
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Corrugated Board
6.3. Foam Board
6.4. Glass
6.5. Metal
6.6. Plastic Sheet
7. Point-of-Purchase Display Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Clip Strip Displays
7.3. Counter Display
7.4. Dump Bin Displays
7.5. Floor Display
7.6. Gravity Feed Display
7.7. Quarter Pallet Display
7.8. Side Kick Display
8. Point-of-Purchase Display Market, by Industry
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Automotive & Transportation
8.3. Consumer Goods & Retail
8.4. Cosmetics & Personal Care
8.5. Food & Beverage
8.6. Medical & Pharmaceuticals
8.7. Semiconductor & Electronics
9. Point-of-Purchase Display Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Medical & Pharmaceuticals
10. Point-of-Purchase Display Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Convenience Store
10.3. Departmental Store
10.4. Hyper Market
10.5. Specialty Stores
10.6. Supermarkets
11. Americas Point-of-Purchase Display Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Point-of-Purchase Display Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Point-of-Purchase Display Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Allegra Network LLC
15.2. Ashtonne Packaging
15.3. Bling Bling Creative Custom Packaging
15.4. Boxmaster
15.5. Cardboard Cutout Standees
15.6. DS Smith PLC
15.7. Felbro, Inc.
15.8. FFR Merchandising Company
15.9. Great Little Box Company Ltd.
15.10. International Paper Company
15.11. KSF Global Ltd
15.12. Marketing Alliance Group Inc.
15.13. Menasha Packaging Company, LLC
15.14. Mitchel-Lincoln Packaging Ltd.
15.15. Noble Industries Inc.
15.16. Pratt Industries Inc.
15.17. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
15.18. Sonoco Products Company
15.19. TPH Global Solutions
15.20. WestRock Company
16. Appendix
