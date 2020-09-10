Worldwide Point of Sale Terminal to 2024 - Rising E-commerce Sales Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global POS terminals market by value and by shipment. The report also gives an insight into the global POS terminals market by products, by components, by region, etc.

The report includes an analysis of the global software POS market, global hardware POS market. The report provides a regional analysis of the POS terminal market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

Growth of the overall global POS terminals market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The competition in the global POS terminal market is dominated by the two big players, Ingenico and Verifone. Further, key players of the POS terminal market Ingenico, Verifone, Toshiba Tech Corp and PAX Global are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The POS terminals market can be segmented according to the components, into hardware POS terminals and software POS terminals. The POS terminal market can also be segmented according to the product type, into fixed POS terminals and wireless/mobile POS terminals. The POS Terminal market could also be segmented on the basis of technology into NFC enabled POS terminals and non-NFC enabled POS terminals.

The global POS terminal market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The POS terminal market is expected to increase due to rising e-commerce sales, growing adoption of smartphones, technological upgradation, rising number of electronic payment transactions, adoption of cloud technology etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as non-compliance to PCI, low POS terminal penetration rate in ASEAN countries, and selection of wrong POS.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an irritant for the growth of revenue of the POS terminal market in 2020. This is due to the fact that major users of these terminals such as supermarkets, hotels, spas etc. have been closed down due to lockdowns imposed in various countries across the globe. Many retailers have been cash strapped and as such are not in a position to invest greatly into POS technologies in the current scenario. However, the demand for POS terminal would showcase recovery backed by reopening of the above-mentioned places as a part of economy revival measures. Further, as the impact of COVID-19 subsides, mobile POS adoption is expected to intensify owing to less physical contact and better queue management compared to traditional counterpart.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Point of Sale: An Overview

2.2 History of Point of Sale

2.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of POS

2.4 POS Market: An Overview

2.5 Point of Sales Market Segments

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global POS Terminals Market: Value Analysis

3.1.1 Global POS Terminal Market by Value

3.1.2 Global POS Terminal Market Value by Products

3.1.3 Global POS Terminal Market by Components

3.1.4 Global POS Terminal Market Value by Geography

3.2 Global POS Terminals Market: Shipment Analysis

3.2.1 Global POS Terminal Market by Shipments

3.2.2 Global POS Terminal Shipment Market by Products

3.2.3 Global POS Terminal Market Shipment Market by Geography

3.3 Global POS Terminals Market: Product Analysis

3.3.1 Global Fixed/Wired POS Terminal Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Fixed/Wired POS Terminal Market by Shipment

3.3.3 Global mPOS Terminal Market by Value

3.3.4 Global mPOS Terminal Market by Shipment

3.3.5 Global mPOS Terminal Market Shipment by Technology

3.3.6 Global NFC Enabled mPOS Terminal Market by Shipment

3.3.7 Global Non-NFC Enabled mPOS Terminal Market by Shipment

3.4 Global POS Terminals Market: Component Analysis

3.4.1 Global POS Terminal Software Market by Value

3.4.2 Global POS Terminal Hardware Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America POS Terminal Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America POS Terminal Market by Value

4.1.2 The US/Canada POS Terminal by Shipment

4.2 Europe POS Terminal Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe POS Terminal Market by Value

4.3 Asia-Pacific POS Terminal Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific POS Terminal Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific POS Terminal Market by Shipment

4.4 Latin America POS Terminal Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America POS Terminal Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America POS Terminal Market by Shipment

4.5 Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Market by Value

4.5.2 Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Market by Shipment

5. Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Impact on Global POS Terminal Market

5.1.1 Expected Acceleration in Adoption of Mobile POS

5.1.2 Intensification in the Trend of NFC Enabled Mobile POS

5.1.3 Future Plans for Investments by US based Retailers in POS Technology

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising E-commerce Sales

6.1.2 Growing China POS Terminals Market by Installed Base

6.1.3 Increasing Shipments of NFC Enabled Handsets

6.1.4 Growing Number of Smartphones Users

6.1.5 Increased Use of Mobile POS by SMEs

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Selection of Wrong POS

6.2.2 Non Compliance to PCI

6.2.3 Low POS Terminal Penetration Rate in ASEAN Countries

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Testing of POS Technology for Contactless Payment

6.3.2 Rising Number of Electronic Payment Transactions

6.3.3 POS and Artificial Intelligence

6.3.4 Personalized In-store Customer Experience

6.3.5 Adoption of Cloud Technology

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global POS Terminal Market: Players Analysis

7.1.1 Global POS Terminal Market Players by Share

7.2 Global POS Terminal Market Players Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Ingenico Group

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Verifone Systems Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Toshiba TECH Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 PAX Global Technology Limited

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

