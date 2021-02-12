Worldwide Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for Point-of-Care Diagnostics Industry to 2025 - by Equipment, Kits and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers the components available in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market and potential end-users. Revenue forecasts from 2020 to 2025 are given for types of kits and equipment, with estimated value derived from the revenues of manufacturers.

The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each regional market. Further, it explains major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market. The report concludes with a look at the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global PCR for POC diagnostics market.

This report will cover the variety of markets being served by these newly emerging diagnostic kits, the companies that produce them, and the types of end users who are embracing these kits. This study does not cover the existing kit market for molecular diagnostics, either through manual use or through a variety of automation platforms. These kits, which enable processing of samples for PCR without further operator intervention, by definition do not require much in the way of sample preparation or consumables other than what is used to generate results, so there will not be a discussion of that marketplace. However, the appropriate consumables necessary, as well as the cyclers that are paired with these kits, will be covered as a part of this report.

The Report Includes:

18 data tables and 23 additional tables

A comprehensive overview of the global market for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, along with future commercial potential for each key market segment

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the global PCR for POC diagnostics market and potential end-users for types of kits and equipment

Identification of the emerging market opportunities and future market potential of the PCR for POC diagnostics industry, technology trends and issues, market determinants, and regulatory frameworks pertaining to PCR technology

Competitive landscape specific to COVID-19 impact analysis, with emphasis on FDA's contribution to COVID-19 diagnostic testing and key developments within the segment

Patent review and new developments in POC PCR technologies, by companies or research institutes

Discussion of the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of major vendors in the global PCR for POC diagnostics market. Major players include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid, Roche Diagnostics and Qiagen N.V.

Polymerase chain reaction for point-of-care diagnostics is being most rapidly deployed for two types of infectious diseases, respiratory infections and sexually transmitted diseases. Respiratory infections such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus are common targets for point-of-care diagnostics as these tests replace existing lateral flow immunoassays due to improved precision in results. The other area of infectious disease diagnostics where such technology has had strong growth is in the area of sexually transmitted diseases. The integration of such testing with counseling and connection to resources is proving to be a popular combination for healthcare providers.

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases and the ongoing innovation in the development of diagnostics for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are the prime factors creating huge potential for the global market. Market players, governments and research organizations are actively looking for the development of innovative treatment and diagnosis for COVID-19 with the adoption of PCR techniques. For instance, in October 2020, Rover Diagnostics (U.S.) and Columbia Engineering (U.S.) announced the development of a new, low-cost, simple-to-use, ultrafast point-of-care test for COVID-19. It reportedly can provide reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) results in just eight minutes, faster than any other test of its kind, with targeted accuracy to match laboratory-based tests.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Trends in Price/Performance

Market Ramp-Up in Equipment

Explosion in Uses

Pushing Molecular to the Patient

Evolving from Single-Test to Panels

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Evolution

History of PCR

1950s-1960s

1970s-1980s

1990s-2017

Ultra-fast PCR Technologies for Point-of-Care Testing

Thermal Cycling Limits the Use of Conventional PCR at the POC

Approaches to Manage PCR Thermal Cycling

Novel Approaches for POC

Laser PCR: Expanding the Possibilities at the POC

Conclusions

New Approaches to Tackle Technical Challenges Correlated with Nucleic Acid-based POC Assays

Market Determinants

High Incidence of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Prevalence of COVID-19

Uses of POC PCR

Infectious Disease

Sexually Transmitted Disease

Other Uses

POC PCR Technology

Detection

Isothermic Amplification

Microfluidics

Regulatory Framework

Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

FDA's Contribution to COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

Prioritizing of OTC and At-Home Testing Solutions

Synopsis of FDA-Associated Testing Milestones, Since May 2020

Competitive Landscape Specific to COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Developments in COVID-19 Testing

Meridian Introduces Novel Air-Dryable RT-qPCR Mix

FDA Allows Roche's Novel Diagnostic Test for Identifying MRSA Bacteria

Diagnostic Test for Combined Flu/SAR-CoV-2

Chapter 5 POC PCR Market Breakdown by Equipment

Chapter 6 POC PCR Market Breakdown by Kits

Infectious Diseases

Multi-analyte Panels

Single Analyte

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Biomarkers

Chapter 7 POC PCR Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Chapter 9 Technology Issues

Emerging Diseases and POC PCR

Point-of-Care Testing: Not Just at The Patient Bedside

Quality Control of POC PCR

Company Strategies

Chapter 10 Industry Structure

Public Health

Clinical Diagnostics

Industrial

Chapter 11 Digital PCR Additional Information

Case Study: dPCR Offers More Absolute Results Over qPCR

Porter's Five Forces Model

Threat of New Entrants

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry Between Existing Players

Droplet Digital PCR

Applications of Digital PCR

Clinical

Research

Forensics

Industry Structure

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Theranostics Inc.

Aquila Diagnostics Systems Inc.

Atlas Genetics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cepheid

Fluxergy

Qiagen N.V.

Roche Diagnostics

Visby Medical Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bp7i1



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

