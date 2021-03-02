Worldwide Polyurethane (PU) Foam Industry to 2026 - Featuring BASF, Covestro and Foamcraft Among Others
DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polyurethane (PU) foam market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Polyurethane foam is a synthetic polymer that offers insulation and protection to materials against abrasion, temperature, moisture, impact and corrosion. It is commonly available in the spray, flexible and rigid forms and is primarily used as stuffing in beddings and furniture. It is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, does not degrade over time and can also rapidly react with moisture to expand and bond with the surfaces with high adhesion after application. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various other industries, including automotive, packaging, construction and electronics.
Significant growth in the construction industry, along with the rising product demand from the furnishing sector, is one of the key factors that is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of flexible and semi-rigid polyurethane foams that are used with coatings, paints and adhesives in residential and commercial complexes is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various product innovations and the development of bio-based polyols that are used for manufacturing polyurethane foam and have minimal carbon emissions into the environment, are providing an impetus to the demand for this type of foam.
Moreover, extensive utilization of polyurethane foam in the automotive industry is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. It is used in this industry for manufacturing light-weight automobile components, such as dashboards, airbags, armrests and other exterior parts, which further aids in enhancing the overall fuel-efficiency of the vehicle. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with increasing product demand from the packaging industry, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global polyurethane (PU) foam market to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BASF SE, Covestro AG, Foamcraft Inc., Future Foam Inc., Huntsman International LLC. (Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited), Recticel NV/SA, Rogers Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Tosoh Corporation, UFP Technologies Inc., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global polyurethane (PU) foam market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyurethane (PU) foam market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the structure?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the density?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global polyurethane (PU) foam market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
